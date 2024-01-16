Secure Trust Bank Group launches new savings app

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Secure Trust Bank Group (STBG), the award-winning UK retail bank, has become one of the first specialist lenders to launch a savings app which is available to new and existing customers.





The app enables STBG customers to view their balance, interest rates, statements and recent transactions and also manage funds in the account subject to terms and conditions. Customers can also use the app to send secure messages to the STBG Savings customer service team if they have any queries or concerns. Although the app does not currently offer customers the option to apply for new products, this can be done via Internet Banking and once open, the products can be managed from the app. STBG continues to look for opportunities to enhance the capability of the app.

The launch of the app comes at a time when STBG is offering savers highly competitive interest rates across its range of savings accounts. The Bank often appears in the higher tier of the best buy tables for products within the UK savings market.

Commenting on the launch of the new Savings app Julian Hartley, Managing Director Savings & Vehicle Finance, said:

“We want our customers to take advantage of our competitively priced rates and are currently offering a good range of accounts. We also want to make it easy for our customers to save with us and we are working hard to continue to deliver innovative solutions which will benefit new and existing customers.

“At STBG we are focused on keeping our innovations clear and simple so that we can meet our customers’ needs. Our new savings app is a really useful app which is straightforward to use and will allow our customers to access their savings in real time giving them control of their finances.”

