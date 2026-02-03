Secure Headset Group Appoints Ann Seigler as Director of Strategic Partnerships

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Secure Headset Group (SHG) announced the appointment of Ann Seigler as Director of Strategic Partnerships, a newly expanded leadership role focused on strengthening integration, certification, and go-to-market alignment with leading public safety radio console and communications technology providers.

The appointment comes as SHG continues to scale its public safety portfolio, deepen platform integrations, and invest in senior leadership to support long-term growth across its partner ecosystem.

In this role, Seigler will lead SHG’s strategic partnerships with major radio console and communications platforms including Motorola, L3Harris, Intrado, Solacom, and Mindshare. Her responsibilities will include product certification initiatives, joint sales and dealer collaboration, coordinated marketing efforts, and technical leadership supporting SHG’s public safety product development roadmap.

Her decision to join Secure Headset Group in a leadership role reflects a natural alignment between SHG’s security first mission and the relationship driven, partnership focused approach she has cultivated throughout her career. Known for building durable, multi-year relationships across complex ecosystems, Seigler has served as a connective force between technology providers, integrators, and end users in highly regulated environments.

Seigler brings more than 29 years of experience in the headset and communications industry, with a career spanning public safety, healthcare, and financial services. She has spent much of her career as an independent contractor and advisor, known for cultivating long-term relationships and serving as a trusted technical and strategic partner to organizations operating in complex, regulated environments.

Earlier in her career, Seigler held sales roles within the financial services and banking sector, developing a strong foundation in consultative engagement, compliance-driven solutions, and strategic account development. That blend of commercial discipline and technical credibility has defined her work across public safety and other mission-critical markets.

“Strong partnerships and technical alignment are essential to delivering reliable, secure communications for public safety professionals,” said Aaron Gitler, CEO of Secure Headset Group. “As SHG continues to grow, we are intentionally bringing in leaders who have shaped the industry from the outside and are ready to help build what comes next. Ann’s experience, credibility, and long-standing relationships make her a powerful addition to our leadership team at this stage of the company’s evolution.”

In addition to her partnership responsibilities, Seigler will play a key role in guiding public safety product development initiatives, helping ensure SHG solutions meet the evolving technical, operational, and interoperability requirements of emergency communications centers nationwide.

“I’ve spent nearly three decades working alongside leaders across the communications and public safety ecosystem,” said Seigler. “What drew me to Secure Headset Group is the clarity of its direction and the way the company is investing in partnerships, product integrity, and long-term growth. This felt like the right place, and the right time, to bring my experience fully inside an organization.”

About Secure Headset Group

Secure Headset Group (SHG) designs and delivers communication solutions for public safety, government, and mission-critical environments. Rebranded in 2025, SHG reflects a nearly four-decade heritage supporting federal agencies, first responders, and call centers with engineered solutions that prioritize security, reliability, compliance, and service. SHG is American owned and operated, providing security at scale across every networked communication endpoint.

