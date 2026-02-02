Sectigo’s Jairo Fraile and Mark Bloom Named to CRN’s 2026 Channel Chiefs List

Company’s channel executives recognized for driving global growth and innovation in automated Certificate Lifecycle Management

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PKI--Sectigo, a global leader in automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) and digital certificates, proudly announced today that CRN®—a brand of The Channel Company—has selected Jairo Fraile, vice president of global partner sales, and Mark Bloom, senior director of channel sales, North America, for inclusion on the prestigious 2026 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. This annual recognition celebrates IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnerships across the industry.

“It is a privilege to be named a Channel Chief and to see Sectigo’s momentum validated by such a respected organization as CRN,” said Fraile. “Sectigo is deeply committed to being a channel‑friendly company, continually strengthening the programs and support that enable partners to succeed with their customers in the era of shorter SSL/TLS certificate lifecycles. As we look toward the future, we will continue expanding our approach to meet the rising demand for automated CLM and to ensure partners have the agility and resources needed to lead in a rapidly evolving market.”

Sectigo strategically leverages partners to expand reach across global markets, industries, and customer segments. By empowering resellers, distributors, and MSPs with automated CLM capabilities, Sectigo enables its partners to deliver simple, scalable, automated certificate management solutions directly to their own customers. This partner‑friendly approach ensures organizations of all sizes can benefit from Sectigo’s expertise while maintaining the trusted, local relationships they rely on.

“I am incredibly honored to be recognized by CRN alongside Jairo, a distinction that reflects the collective hard work and dedication of the entire global Sectigo team in supporting our partner community,” added Bloom. “This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to being the most channel‑aligned CLM provider in the market. Our team continues to invest heavily in channel support and this award confirms that the work the Sectigo team is doing is tangibly moving the needle for our channel community.”

Together, Fraile and Bloom’s leadership has propelled the Sectigo channel program to new heights, highlighted by a remarkable 100% year-over-year growth in channel business. This includes fast-tracked inclusion to the Pax8 Marketplace and recent partnerships with SCC France, Altron Security, SSS, SHI, Optiv, Guidepoint and Bluechip Infotech.

“Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion, and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is the most innovative provider of certificate lifecycle management (CLM), delivering comprehensive solutions that secure human and machine identities for the world’s largest brands. Sectigo’s automated, cloud-native CLM platform issues and manages digital certificates across all certificate authorities (CAs) to simplify and improve security protocols within the enterprise. Sectigo is one of the largest, longest-standing, and most reputable CAs with more than 700,000 customers, six combined active seats in the CA/Browser Forum and ETSI, and two decades of delivering unparalleled digital trust. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm.

For more information, visit thechannelco.com. Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, X, and Facebook

© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

