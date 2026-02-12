Sectigo Expands Portfolio with Verified and Common Mark Certificates to Strengthen Enterprise Email Trust, Combat Phishing, and Boost Email Engagement

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PKI--Sectigo, a global leader in automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) and digital certificates, today announced Verified Mark Certificates (VMCs) and Common Mark Certificates (CMCs) for enterprise customers. The expanded portfolio offering empowers organizations to display their verified brand logo directly inside email inboxes, transforming authenticated emails into trusted, visually recognizable communications.

As phishing, spoofing, and brand impersonation continue to rise, enterprises face mounting pressure to not only strengthen email authentication protocols but to also prove trust visually to customers, partners, and employees. VMCs and CMCs address this challenge by enabling logo display through the Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) standard across supported inbox providers, including Gmail, Apple Mail, and Yahoo.

“Email remains one of the most powerful yet vulnerable channels for customer engagement,” said Dena Bauckman, senior vice president of product at Sectigo. “With VMCs and CMCs, we’re giving enterprises a way to turn backend authentication, such as DMARC, into a visible trust signal that protects brands, reassures recipients, and drives stronger engagement in the inbox.”

After releasing VMC and CMC solutions through its website last year, Sectigo is strategically expanding the offering to meet enterprise requirements by enabling full certificate management through Sectigo Certificate Manager. This brings inbox-based brand trust into Sectigo’s broader portfolio of digital certificate and CLM solutions.

Through this expansion, enterprises can choose the certificate type that best aligns with their brand, legal and regional requirements:

Verified Mark Certificates (VMCs) enable trademarked brands to display verified logos and qualify for Gmail’s blue checkmark in supported inboxes, reinforcing both security and brand authority.

enable trademarked brands to display verified logos and qualify for Gmail’s blue checkmark in supported inboxes, reinforcing both security and brand authority. Common Mark Certificates (CMCs) extend inbox logo display to organizations without registered trademarks, offering a faster path to visual brand recognition and email trust.

Beyond strengthening email security, visual brand indicators in inboxes can significantly improve marketing performance, including higher open rates, stronger brand recall, and increased purchase intent. Visual verification helps email recipients more easily distinguish legitimate messages from fraudulent ones. Together, the two certificate types give enterprises flexibility to scale inbox branding and protection across brands, regions, and domains.

