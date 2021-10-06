Secret Double Octopus Enables Enterprise Passwordless Journey With Passwordless-Ready MFA Offerings

New Editions Provide Flexible Choices for Strong Authentication from a Common Passwordless Infrastructure

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#mfa–Secret Double Octopus, the global leader in next generation workforce authentication, today announced the availability of new multifactor authentication offerings as part of its Octopus Authentication Platform. Because the new offerings share the same components as the company’s workforce passwordless MFA solution, enterprises can deploy traditional MFA solutions today that can be converted to passwordless authentication easily.

The offerings come at a time when interest in multifactor authentication remains high due to the prevalence of employees working from home. McKinsey estimates 20 to 25% of advanced economy workforces could work from home between three to five days a week, a 4 to 5 times higher percentage than before the pandemic.

“We have long had the ability to integrate into 3rd party MFA solutions such as Okta Verify,” said Raz Rafaeli, Co-Founder and CEO of Secret Double Octopus. “But these offerings formalize our solutions in MFA given that many organizations aren’t ready to go passwordless day one. We are excited to provide several flexible options for companies to achieve strong authentication and be investing in their passwordless infrastructure at the same time.”

The new offerings consist of several editions of the Octopus Authentication Platform as follows:

Octopus Lite is the lightest weight offering amongst the new additions and enables MFA for Windows and Mac workstations using 3 rd party mobile MFA authenticators. Octopus Lite currently supports Okta and ForgeRock MFA offerings, with other authenticators in the works.

is the lightest weight offering amongst the new additions and enables MFA for Windows and Mac workstations using 3 party mobile MFA authenticators. Octopus Lite currently supports Okta and ForgeRock MFA offerings, with other authenticators in the works. Octopus Starter provides MFA for securing remote workers via use cases such as cloud applications, VPN and VDI. Octopus Starter utilizes the Octopus Authenticator and provides a foundation from which to move to broader MFA deployments be they passwordless or traditional MFA.

provides MFA for securing remote workers via use cases such as applications, VPN and VDI. Octopus Starter utilizes the Octopus Authenticator and provides a foundation from which to move to broader MFA deployments be they passwordless or traditional MFA. Octopus Pro extends Starter’s coverage to include desktop MFA for Windows and Mac workstations. Octopus Pro is more full-featured than Octopus Lite given it uses the Octopus Authenticator and supports more features such as full offline login capability.

All configurations share common components with the Double Octopus’ best-in-class passwordless solution. In addition, Octopus Starter and Pro can operate in hybrid mode where some users or services operate using passwordless authentication, while others authenticate users using traditional MFA.

“It’s important for us to support enterprises wherever they may be in their passwordless journey,” said Chen Tetelman, Co-Founder and CTO at Secret Double Octopus. “Enterprises have invested millions of dollars in their directory and IAM infrastructure and operate in complex environments and geographies. With our focus on workforce authentication, we wanted to offer maximum choice and flexibility to organizations to work toward passwordless at their own pace.”

More information regarding the company’s new passwordless-ready MFA editions, including feature-level differences, is available at http://www.doubleoctopus.com/pricing.

About Secret Double Octopus

Secret Double Octopus is the global leader in next generation workforce authentication solutions. Its industry-leading Octopus platform offers mid-market to Fortune 100 enterprises the ability to move to a higher security, frictionless unified authentication platform for MFA and passwordless authentication. From leveraging existing MFA authenticators to supporting legacy on premise applications, no other desktop MFA and enterprise passwordless platform offers as much robustness and flexibility as the Octopus solution. The company has been designated a Gartner “Cool Vendor” and more recently named “Best-in-Class” passwordless solution by AITE Group in 2021. Learn more at https://doubleoctopus.com/.

Contacts

Dresden Leitner



Dresden@NetPositiveAgency.com

(+1) 859 472 4915