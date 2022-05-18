Seclore Closes $27M Series C Growth Round to Protect the World’s Enterprise Data, Everywhere

B2B tech private equity partnership of Origami Capital and Oquirrh Ventures lead the round, adding valuable cybersecurity domain expertise to the leadership team

The company will use the funds to expand its headcount globally and the customer base in North America

Seclore will drive partnerships globally to achieve its goal of protecting the world’s data

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seclore, a market leader with a mission of protecting the world’s data, today announced the closing of $27 million in Series C funding led by Chicago-based Origami Capital Partners and Salt Lake City-based Oquirrh Ventures. The growth capital empowers Seclore to fast track its journey to become the platform of choice for enterprise data protection initiatives.





The funding round brings the total raised to date to $46 million. With big government and defense agencies and more than 500 global enterprises, including American Express, Applied Materials, ADM, Saudi Telecom, and ICICI group as its customers, Seclore has established a leadership position in the data-centric security space.

“Confidential data is everywhere,” said Vishal Gupta, CEO of Seclore. “Data is in transit with third parties, public clouds, and personal devices. Enterprises cannot afford to ‘chase’ this data through its lifecycle. Seclore’s data-centric approach is geared toward relieving enterprises from protecting infrastructure to protecting what really matters — the data. This investment fuels our ability to protect the modern workplace and ensures enterprises have a trusted partner for data security, governance, and compliance.”

The rapidly shifting workplace environment puts data at increasing risk of breaches. Seclore is the partner of choice for some of the world’s largest corporations as they look to protect their most valuable data and ensure privacy compliance.

Cyber infrastructure, consisting of devices, networks, and applications, has seen significant investments in security over the last decade. True data-centric security has just crossed the chasm — with Seclore at the forefront of this rapidly emerging space. The Seclore platform enables organizations to unify best-of-breed data-centric security solutions with existing enterprise systems to address the inherent limitations in various data protection point solutions.

Investor Perspective on $27M Series C Funding Round

“As we look to the future of global cybersecurity, our investment thesis supports the rapidly unfolding data-centric-security sector,” said Ron Heinz, Founder and Managing Partner at Oquirrh Ventures. “We looked at the team, technology stack, and total addressable market and recognized very quickly that Seclore is positioned to be the global market leader in data-centric security.”

“We are very pleased to be working with Seclore CEO Vishal Gupta and the talented team he has assembled,” stated Origami Partner, Julie Klaff. “It is an exciting time to be supporting Seclore’s expansion as they emerge as the world’s thought leader in an increasingly important role of protecting enterprise sensitive information.”

About Seclore

Seclore offers the world’s first open, automated, browser-based, Data-Centric Security Platform for enterprises. The platform allows organizations to utilize best-of-breed solutions to discover, classify, protect, and track enterprise data, both within and outside the organization’s boundaries. Over 2000 companies and government organizations in 29 countries use Seclore to achieve their data security, governance, and compliance objectives.

About Origami Capital Partners

Origami Capital Partners manages $1 billion of committed institutional capital. The firm’s investments span private equity, private credit, and real estate. Origami seeks opportunities to structure creative capital solutions and flexible primary capital for companies, fund managers, and institutional owners of privately held assets. Founded in 2008 with offices in Chicago and Austin, the firm is a registered SEC investment adviser.

About Oquirrh Ventures

Oquirrh Ventures is a Salt Lake City-based Private Equity firm investing in technology and software companies competing in global markets. Oquirrh’s investments take the form of primary capital to accelerate the next phase of growth and secondary liquidity to other investors to facilitate efficient capital structures. Oquirrh provides flexible capital constructions and combines them with deep operational experience to assist its portfolio partners in accelerating commercialization initiatives.

