SECAF Announces 2021 Board of Directors

Mitchell Ross to serve as chair, Meghan Gifford to assume vice chair role

FALLS CHURCH, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF), the premier organization for the small and emerging government contractor community, announced today the board of directors for their 2021-2022 programming year. Former vice chair, Mitchell Ross (Acquisition and Management, LLC, Principal), will assume the chair role and Meghan Gifford (Octo, Director of Corporate Development) will transition from secretary to vice chair. Mark Melton (CORDIA, Managing Partner) continues his role of treasurer and is joined by Steve James (Integrated Systems Solutions, President and CEO) in the position of secretary.

“It has been a pleasure and privilege serving SECAF with my fellow board members during one of the most challenging years ever,” Ross commented. “SECAF adapted and continues to interact with and serve our members in a virtual environment. We are looking forward to supporting the vibrant small business contracting community whose innovation is needed now, more than ever, to help government agencies advance their missions.”

SECAF’s 2021-2022 Officers and Board of Directors are:

Chair: Mitchell Ross, Acquisition and Management, LLC, Principal



Vice Chair: Meghan Gifford, Octo, Director of Corporate Development



Treasurer: Mark Melton, CORDIA, Managing Partner



Secretary: Steve James, Integrated Systems Solutions, President and CEO

General Counsel: Devon Hewitt, Protorae Law, Partner

Aland Acuna, Acuna Consulting, President and CEO



Matthew Agresti, Bank of America, Senior Vice President



Curt Anderson, Management Concepts, Strategic Account Executive



Chris Crowder, Unanet, Regional Vice President



Kathryn Freeland, A-TEK, CEO



Kevin Hodges, Watermark Risk Management, Owner and President



Sirena Johnson, Citrin Cooperman, Partner



Chuck LaRock, Jones Lang LaSalle, Senior Vice President, Brokerage Division



Jack Moore, Evans Consulting, Managing Partner



Adam Nalls, Virginia Partners Bank, Chief Operating Officer



Richard Pineda, CALIBRE, President and CEO



Vinny Raj, Digilent Consulting, Founder and Managing Director



Eric Vendt, Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP, Partner

About The Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum

The Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF) enables the small and emerging government contractor to achieve maximum growth rates in a highly competitive marketplace. Providing members with business resources, access to influencers and government agencies, and advocacy opportunities and education, SECAF is an important resource for a growing company. SECAF also serves the medium to large government contractors, providing invaluable introductions to specialized small businesses that enable the overall contracting community to work successfully in tandem. For more information, visit www.secaf.org.

