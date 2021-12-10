Searchspring’s Annual Partner Awards Honor Its Best-in-Class Ecommerce Partners, Including Shopify+, CQL and More

Now in its second year, Searchspring’s awards program recognizes the outstanding achievements of select partner agencies, consultancies, and technology providers with a virtual awards celebration and charitable donation

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Searchspring, the global leader in site search, merchandising, and personalization, revealed the winners of its second annual Searchspring Partner Awards. The winners, who represent a few of the pivotal partners Searchspring works with, were announced during a virtual cocktail hour on Dec. 9, 2021. As part of the recognition, Searchspring also made charitable donations to the nonprofit organization NPower in the winners’ names.

Winners of Searchspring’s 2021 Partner Awards were selected because of their mission and business model. In their dedication to innovation, the recognized partners align with Searchspring’s core values including transparency, customer-first strategies, curiosity, efficiency. Winners were selected by a panel of judges composed of Searchspring executives and employees.

“At Searchspring we believe that every partner in our carefully curated network has had a hand in our success,” said Chantele Gibson, vice president of sales and partnerships, Searchspring. “These awards are just one of many ways we want to show our appreciation.”

As part of Searchspring’s ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion, the awards are accompanied by a monetary donation to NPower in the winners’ names. NPower is a national nonprofit organization that seeks to create pathways to economic prosperity by launching digital careers for military veterans and young adults from underserved communities.

“It’s through the support of companies like Searchspring and their partners that we can empower under-represented talent to pursue careers in technology,” said Jonathan Pride, executive director, Texas, NPower. “We are honored to see how our mission has resonated with their team, and we are grateful to have been chosen as the charitable honoree at the 2021 Searchspring Partner Awards.”

The list of the 2021 Searchspring Partner Awards winners:

