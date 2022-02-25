Searchspring Launches Ecommerce Accelerator and Supports the Growth of Early-Stage and Underserved Brands

Searchspring will provide dedicated search, merchandising and personalization access for ecommerce entrepreneurs, as well as a formalized process for supporting certified MWBEs

SAN ANTONIO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Searchspring, the global leader in site search, merchandising and personalization, is underscoring its commitment to entrepreneurship through the rollout of two strategic initiatives: discounted access to ecommerce technology for certified minority- and women-owned business enterprises (MWBEs) and the newly launched Searchspring Ecommerce Accelerator program, which is now accepting applications.

Designed specifically to support the growth of pre-revenue and early-stage ecommerce companies, the Searchspring Ecommerce Accelerator empowers brands with the technical capabilities required to become competitive in today’s market. The program focuses on driving improved online-shopping experiences, which deliver greater conversion, increased satisfaction, and boosted customer lifetime value. Searchspring supports the ecommerce sites of hundreds of established retailers and iconic retail brands – in being accepted into the Searchspring Ecommerce Accelerator, participating brands will enjoy the same robust search, category merchandising and personalization platform, at a fraction of the cost.

Each application for the Searchspring Ecommerce Accelerator is closely reviewed by the Searchspring executive team, who have over 100 collective years in ecommerce management and technology. The program includes:

Discounted access to the search, merchandising and personalization platform for a period of 12 months

White-glove implementation with a dedicated onboarding specialist and account manager

Quarterly Accelerator meet-ups focused on trending ecommerce topics

Access to exclusive content and best practices via the Searchspring Academy

“As a start-up or business from an underserved community, it’s often difficult to access the tools that will really grow your business,” said Peter Messana, CEO, Searchspring. “As an entrepreneur myself, I realize that access to leading-edge technology is critically important to growth, which is why we launched the Ecommerce Accelerator and formalized the process for certified MWBEs to benefit from technology such as ours.”

“We recognize the determination it takes to run and grow an ecommerce brand,” said Dori Salisbury, Senior Vice President Operations, Searchspring. “By removing financial roadblocks for aspiring brands, including those in underserved communities, we can collaboratively create thriving ecommerce businesses.”

To learn more about the Searchspring Ecommerce Accelerator and gain access to its benefits, please visit the Searchspring website to complete an application. MWBEs interested in gaining discounted access to Searchspring technology should contact the Searchspring sales team to begin the conversation.

About Searchspring

Searchspring is on a mission to give ecommerce teams superpowers. We are giving the worlds’ most creative online brands the user-friendly search, merchandising, personalization, and analytics tools they need to increase conversion and curate unique shopping experiences. Learn more at searchspring.com or visit the websites of some of our most heroic customers like Moen, Fabletics, Volcom, Wildfang, or Alternative Apparel.

Contacts

Media Contact

Jenny Bradford



Ketner Group Communications (for Searchspring)



jenny@ketnergroup.com