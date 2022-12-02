Searchspring Honors Its Outstanding Ecommerce Partners at Third Annual “Partner Cheers!”

Searchspring raised a glass to its partners in recognition of the key part they play in Searchspring’s go-to-market strategy and “Customer First” approach

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Searchspring, the global leader in site search, product merchandising, and ecommerce personalization, recognized the pivotal partners it collaborates with at its third annual “Partner Cheers!” event on Dec. 1, 2022.

The “Partner Cheers!” event highlights the excellent contributions of Searchspring’s partners, recognizing innovative companies that align with Searchspring’s core values including transparency, customer-first strategies, curiosity, and efficiency.

“Each year, we gather our partners together to say ‘thank you’ and celebrate our fantastic collaborations,” said Chantele Gibson, vice president of partnerships, Searchspring. “This year, we’ve recognized partners in 10 categories who are critical to Searchspring’s success and our clients’ success because they help us deliver on our promise to drive the ultimate shopper experience.”

Partners are a key part of Searchspring’s product innovation and go-to-market strategy, supporting the launch of new features in 2022, including:

Klaviyo — Tech Partner of the Year — Klaviyo supported Searchspring’s Email Recommendations integration launched this year. Together, they are empowering brands to create engaging online experiences.

— — Klaviyo supported Searchspring’s Email Recommendations integration launched this year. Together, they are empowering brands to create engaging online experiences. Verbal+Visual — Shopify+ Agency Partner of the Year — As a long-time trusted Shopify+ partner, Verbal+Visual has been instrumental in helping shape the Searchspring product roadmap, including easier implementations, live indexing, and personalization.

— — As a long-time trusted Shopify+ partner, Verbal+Visual has been instrumental in helping shape the Searchspring product roadmap, including easier implementations, live indexing, and personalization. Absolute Web — Magento Agency Partner of the Year — Absolute Web has been critical in the continued improvement of Searchspring’s Adobe Commerce practice. For example, the development of the improved Magento connector has helped in creating a best-in-class integration.

— — Absolute Web has been critical in the continued improvement of Searchspring’s Adobe Commerce practice. For example, the development of the improved Magento connector has helped in creating a best-in-class integration. BigCommerce — Platform Partner of the Year — The partnership between Searchspring and BigCommerce has grown exponentially in 2022. BigCommerce has provided unrivaled support in helping shape the product roadmap to better serve customers at every step of the ecommerce journey on its platform.

Other winners included 5874 Commerce, Codal, Convert Digital, Groove Commerce, Tomorrow, Overdose, Atelier Commerce, AmericanEagle.com, Process Creative, and Moustache Republic.

As part of the recognition, Searchspring is making a charitable donation to The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. This aligns with Searchspring’s ongoing effort to make mental health an organizational priority.

