Home Business Wire Seagate to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event
Business Wire

Seagate to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

di Business Wire

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage infrastructure solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor event:

Event:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date:

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Time:

Presentation – 9:45 AM PT / 12:45 PM ET

A live webcast of this event can be accessed online at Seagate’s Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Seagate

Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity’s potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. A global technology leader for more than 40 years, the company has shipped over three billion terabytes of data capacity. Learn more about Seagate by visiting www.seagate.com or following us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and subscribing to our blog.

© 2022 Seagate Technology LLC. All rights reserved. Seagate, Seagate Technology, and the Spiral logo are registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC in the United States and/or other countries.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Gregory Belloni (415) 235-9092

gregory.belloni@seagate.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Shanye Hudson (510) 661-1600

shanye.hudson@seagate.com

Articoli correlati

Grain Management-Backed Y-COM Welcomes David Schoenberger as CFO

Business Wire Business Wire -
Schoenberger brings decades of executive financial management experience in the telecommunications industry MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Young’s Communications, LLC (“Y-COM” or the...
Continua a leggere

TransPerfect Music City Bowl Sets Record with $32 Million of Total Economic Impact for Nashville

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK & NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today...
Continua a leggere

Varos Emerges from Stealth with $4M Seed Round to Revolutionize Competitive Analytics and Break Data Silos

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Varos, a data sharing platform helping companies compare their KPIs to their peers,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Grain Management-Backed Y-COM Welcomes David Schoenberger as CFO

Business Wire