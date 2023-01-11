<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Seagate Technology to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on January...
Business Wire

Seagate Technology to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on January 25, 2023

di Business Wire

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage infrastructure solutions, will report fiscal second quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will take place that day at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET.

The live audio webcast can be accessed online at Seagate’s Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.

About Seagate

Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity’s potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. A global technology leader for more than 40 years, the company has shipped over three billion terabytes of data capacity. Learn more about Seagate by visiting www.seagate.com or following us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and subscribing to our blog.

© 2023 Seagate Technology LLC. All rights reserved. Seagate, Seagate Technology, and the Spiral logo are registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC in the United States and/or other countries.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Gregory Belloni, (415) 235-9092

gregory.belloni@seagate.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Shanye Hudson, (510) 661-1600

shanye.hudson@seagate.com

Articoli correlati

Kyndryl to Release Quarterly Results on February 7, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company will host earnings call on February 8, 2023 NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT...
Continua a leggere

PagerDuty Status Pages Enable Real-Time, Proactive Customer Communication During Incidents

Business Wire Business Wire -
Integrated, Intuitive Feature Saves Time and Money, Aligning Technical and Customer-Facing Teams, Allowing Further Consolidation on to the PagerDuty...
Continua a leggere

Enfusion Names Michael Spellacy as Board Chair and Non-Executive Director

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK & LONDON & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enfusion, Inc. ("Enfusion") (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS)...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Kyndryl to Release Quarterly Results on February 7, 2023

Business Wire