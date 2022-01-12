Home Business Wire Seagate Technology to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on January...
Business Wire

Seagate Technology to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on January 26, 2022

di Business Wire

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage infrastructure solutions, will report fiscal second quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will take place that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern.

The live audio webcast can be accessed online at Seagate’s Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.

About Seagate

Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity’s potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. A global technology leader for more than 40 years, the company has shipped over three billion terabytes of data capacity. Learn more about Seagate by visiting www.seagate.com or following us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and subscribing to our blog.

© 2022 Seagate Technology LLC. All rights reserved. Seagate, Seagate Technology, and the Spiral logo are registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC in the United States and/or other countries.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Gregory Belloni, (415) 235-9092

gregory.belloni@seagate.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Shanye Hudson, (510) 661-1600

shanye.hudson@seagate.com

Articoli correlati

XENDEE Partners with Idaho National Laboratory for Net-Zero Carbon Microgrid Program

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#design--XENDEE Corporation and Idaho National Laboratory (INL) have partnered to build a design platform for Net-Zero Carbon...
Continua a leggere

CPR by Assurant Ranks No. 1 In Prestigious Entrepreneur Franchise 500

Business Wire Business Wire -
Top ranking reflects growth, financial strength, stability and brand power NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CPR by Assurant (CPR), the nation’s largest mobile...
Continua a leggere

Tetra Tech Announces Planned Dates for First Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

XENDEE Partners with Idaho National Laboratory for Net-Zero Carbon Microgrid Program

Business Wire