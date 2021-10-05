Seagate Technology to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on October 22, 2021

Home Business Wire Seagate Technology to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on October...
FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage infrastructure solutions, will report fiscal first quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Friday, October 22, 2021. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will take place that day at 6:00 a.m. Pacific / 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

The live audio webcast can be accessed online at Seagate’s Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.

About Seagate

Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity’s potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. A global technology leader for more than 40 years, the company has shipped over three billion terabytes of data capacity. Learn more about Seagate by visiting www.seagate.com or following us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and subscribing to our blog.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Gregory Belloni, (415) 235-9092

gregory.belloni@seagate.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Shanye Hudson, (510) 661-1600

shanye.hudson@seagate.com

