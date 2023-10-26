Seagate Technology Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Fiscal Q1 2024 Highlights





Revenue of $1.45 billion

GAAP (loss) per share of $(0.88); non-GAAP (loss) per share of $(0.22)

Cash flow from operations of $127 million and free cash flow of $57 million

Declared cash dividend of $0.70 per share

Strong execution on mass capacity product roadmap extending areal density leadership

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) (the “Company” or “Seagate”) today reported financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 29, 2023.

“ Seagate’s first quarter results were in line with our revised expectations. During a longer-than-typical downcycle we have prioritized financial discipline, positive free cash flow generation and execution on our HAMR product roadmap, which will extend our industry leadership in areal density and improve the total cost of ownership for our customers,” said Dave Mosley, Seagate’s chief executive officer.

“ With indications that demand fundamentals in certain markets are starting to improve, including a modest uptick in U.S. cloud, Seagate is well positioned to enhance profitability and capture attractive long-term opportunities for Mass Capacity storage.”

Quarterly Financial Results GAAP Non-GAAP FQ1 2024 FQ1 2023 FQ1 2024 FQ1 2023 Revenue ($M) $ 1,454 $ 2,035 $ 1,454 $ 2,035 Gross Margin 10.2 % 23.7 % 19.8 % 24.5 % Operating Margin (8.9 )% 5.3 % 2.8 % 9.0 % Net (Loss) Income ($M) $ (184 ) $ 29 $ (46 ) $ 101 Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share $ (0.88 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.48

During the fiscal first quarter the Company generated $127 million in cash flow from operations, $57 million in free cash flow, and returned $145 million of capital to shareholders through its quarterly dividend. Additionally, the Company issued $1.5 billion convertible notes due 2028 bearing an interest rate of 3.5% with the proceeds primarily used to retire the outstanding balance on its remaining term loans. As of the end of the quarter, cash and cash equivalents totaled $795 million, and there were 209 million ordinary shares issued and outstanding.

For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see accompanying financial tables.

Seagate has issued a Supplemental Financial Information document, which is available on Seagate’s Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share, which will be payable on January 9, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 21, 2023. The payment of any future quarterly dividends will be at the discretion of the Board and will be dependent upon Seagate’s financial position, results of operations, available cash, cash flow, capital requirements and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Business Outlook

The business outlook for the fiscal second quarter 2024 is based on our current assumptions and expectations; actual results may differ materially, as a result of, among other things, the important factors discussed in the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements section of this release.

The Company is providing the following guidance for its fiscal second quarter 2024:

Revenue of $1.55 billion, plus or minus $150 million

Non-GAAP (loss) per share of $(0.10), plus or minus $0.20

Guidance regarding non-GAAP (loss) per share excludes known pre-tax charges related to estimated share-based compensation expenses of $0.14 per share.

We have not reconciled our non-GAAP (loss) per share guidance for fiscal second quarter 2024 to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, other than estimated share-based compensation expenses, because material items that may impact these measures are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, including, but not limited to, accelerated depreciation, impairment and other charges related to cost saving efforts, net (gain) loss recognized from early redemption of debt, purchase order cancellation fees, strategic investment losses (gains) or impairment charges, income tax adjustments on these measures, and other charges or benefits that may arise. The amounts of these measures are not currently available but may be material to future results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP (loss) per share guidance for fiscal second quarter 2024 to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort. A reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest GAAP equivalent is contained in this release.

Investor Communications

Seagate management will hold a public webcast today at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET that can be accessed on its Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.

An archived audio webcast of this event will be available on Seagate’s Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com shortly following the event conclusion.

About Seagate

Seagate Technology is the leading innovator of mass-capacity data storage solutions. We create breakthrough technology so you can confidently store your data and easily unlock its value. Founded over 45 years ago, Seagate has shipped over four billion terabytes of data capacity and offers a full portfolio of storage devices, systems, and services from edge to cloud. To learn more about how Seagate leads storage innovation, visit www.seagate.com and our blog, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

© 2023 Seagate Technology LLC. All rights reserved. Seagate, Seagate Technology, and the Spiral logo are registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC in the United States and/or other countries.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical fact. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about the Company’s plans, programs, strategies and prospects; financial outlook for future periods, including the fiscal second quarter 2024; expectations regarding our ability to service debt and continue to generate free cash flow; expectations regarding our ability to make timely quarterly payments under the settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security; expectations regarding logistical, macroeconomic, or other factors affecting the Company; expectations regarding our ability to execute on our cost saving plans as currently contemplated; changes to the assumptions on which the projected cost saving initiatives are based; expectations regarding market demand for the Company’s products and our ability to optimize our level of production and meet market and industry expectations and the effects of these future trends on Company’s performance; anticipated shifts in technology and storage industry trends, and anticipated demand and performance of new storage product introductions, including HAMR-based products; and expectations regarding the Company’s business strategy and performance, as well as dividend issuance plans for the fiscal quarter ending December 29, 2023 and beyond. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “will continue,” “can,” “could” or the negative of these words, variations of these words and comparable terminology, in each case, intended to refer to future events or circumstances. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to various uncertainties and risks that could cause our actual results to differ materially from historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “ Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s latest periodic report on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on, and which speak only as of, the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, unless required by applicable law.

The inclusion of Seagate’s website addresses in this press release are provided for convenience only. The information contained in, or that can be accessed through, Seagate’s websites and social media channels are not part of this press release.

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) September 29, 2023 June 30, 2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 795 $ 786 Accounts receivable, net 521 621 Inventories 1,052 1,140 Other current assets 268 358 Total current assets 2,636 2,905 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 1,652 1,706 Goodwill 1,237 1,237 Deferred income taxes 1,087 1,117 Other assets, net 584 591 Total Assets $ 7,196 $ 7,556 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,511 $ 1,603 Accrued employee compensation 88 100 Accrued warranty 84 78 Current portion of long-term debt — 63 Accrued expenses 790 748 Total current liabilities 2,473 2,592 Long-term accrued warranty 92 90 Other non-current liabilities 667 685 Long-term debt, less current portion 5,666 5,388 Total Liabilities 8,898 8,755 Total Shareholders’ Deficit (1,702 ) (1,199 ) Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Deficit $ 7,196 $ 7,556

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 29, 2023 September 30, 2022 Revenue $ 1,454 $ 2,035 Cost of revenue 1,305 1,553 Product development 171 234 Marketing and administrative 105 129 Amortization of intangibles — 3 Restructuring and other, net 2 9 Total operating expenses 1,583 1,928 (Loss) income from operations (129 ) 107 Interest income 2 1 Interest expense (84 ) (71 ) Net gain recognized from termination of interest rate swap 104 — Net loss recognized from early redemption of debt (29 ) — Other, net (11 ) (10 ) Other expense, net (18 ) (80 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (147 ) 27 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 37 (2 ) Net (loss) income $ (184 ) $ 29 Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.88 ) $ 0.14 Diluted $ (0.88 ) $ 0.14 Number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 208 208 Diluted 208 210 Cash dividends declared per ordinary share $ 0.70 $ 0.70

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 29, 2023 September 30, 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income $ (184 ) $ 29 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 76 135 Share-based compensation 25 29 Deferred income taxes 28 (5 ) Net loss on redemption and repurchase of debt 7 — Other non-cash operating activities, net (50 ) 13 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 100 434 Inventories 88 (41 ) Accounts payable (70 ) (300 ) Accrued employee compensation (12 ) (146 ) Accrued expenses, income taxes and warranty 54 4 Other assets and liabilities 65 93 Net cash provided by operating activities 127 245 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, equipment and leasehold improvements (70 ) (133 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets — 1 Purchases of investments — (1 ) Net cash used in investing activities (70 ) (133 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Redemption and repurchase of debt (1,288 ) — Dividends to shareholders (145 ) (147 ) Repurchases of ordinary shares — (408 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (25 ) (39 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 1,500 600 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares under employee stock plans 35 29 Other financing activities, net (126 ) (1 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (49 ) 34 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1 — Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 9 146 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 788 617 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 797 $ 763

Use of non-GAAP financial information

The Company uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, income from operations, operating margin, net income, diluted EPS, free cash flow, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and last twelve months adjusted EBITDA, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain benefits, expenses, gains and losses. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user’s overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance and its prospects for the future. Specifically, the Company believes non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors as these non-GAAP results exclude certain benefits, expenses, gains and losses that it believes are not indicative of its core operating results and because it is similar to the approach used in connection with the financial models and estimates published by financial analysts who follow the Company.

These non-GAAP results are some of the measurements management uses to assess the Company’s performance, allocate resources and plan for future periods. Reported non-GAAP results should only be considered as supplemental to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and not considered as a substitute or replacement for, or superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP measures reported by other companies in its industry.

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In millions, except per share amounts, gross margin and operating margin) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 29, 2023 September 30, 2022 GAAP Gross Profit $ 149 $ 482 Accelerated depreciation, impairment and other charges related to cost saving efforts 13 — Amortization of acquired intangible assets — 1 Pandemic-related lockdown charges — 7 Purchase order cancellation fees 118 — Share-based compensation 7 8 Other charges 1 — Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 288 $ 498 GAAP Gross Margin 10.2 % 23.7 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 19.8 % 24.5 % GAAP Operating Expenses $ 278 $ 375 Accelerated depreciation, impairment and other charges related to cost saving efforts — (22 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — (3 ) Restructuring and other, net (2 ) (9 ) Share-based compensation (18 ) (21 ) Other charges (10 ) (6 ) Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 248 $ 314 GAAP (Loss) Income From Operations $ (129 ) $ 107 Accelerated depreciation, impairment and other charges related to cost saving efforts 13 22 Amortization of acquired intangible assets — 4 Pandemic-related lockdown charges — 7 Purchase order cancellation fees 118 — Restructuring and other, net 2 9 Share-based compensation 25 29 Other charges 11 6 Non-GAAP Income From Operations $ 40 $ 184 GAAP Operating Margin (8.9 )% 5.3 % Non-GAAP Operating Margin 2.8 % 9.0 % GAP Net (Loss) Income $ (184 ) $ 29 Accelerated depreciation, impairment and other charges related to cost saving efforts 13 22 Amortization of acquired intangible assets — 4 Net loss recognized from early redemption of debt 29 — Net gain recognized from termination of interest rate swap (104 ) — Pandemic-related lockdown charges — 7 Purchase order cancellation fees 118 — Restructuring and other, net 2 9 Share-based compensation 25 29 Other charges 11 6 Income tax adjustments 44 (5 ) Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income $ (46 ) $ 101 GAAP Diluted Net (Loss) Income Per Share $ (0.88 ) $ 0.14 Accelerated depreciation, impairment and other charges related to cost saving efforts 0.06 0.10 Amortization of acquired intangible assets — 0.02 Net loss recognized from early redemption of debt 0.14 — Net gain recognized from termination of interest rate swap (0.50 ) — Pandemic-related lockdown charges — 0.03 Purchase order cancellation fees 0.57 — Restructuring and other, net 0.01 0.04 Share-based compensation 0.12 0.14 Other charges 0.05 0.03 Income tax adjustments 0.21 (0.02 ) Non-GAAP Diluted Net (Loss) Income Per Share1 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.48 Shares used in diluted net (loss) income per share calculation GAAP 208 210 Non-GAAP 208 210 GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 127 $ 245 Acquisition of property, equipment and leasehold improvements 70 133 Free Cash Flow $ 57 $ 112 1 For the three months ended September 29, 2023, GAAP and non-GAAP diluted net loss per share were computed using weighted average basic shares of 208 million, as a result of the net loss reported during the period.























The Company’s Non-GAAP measures are adjusted for the following items:

Accelerated depreciation, impairment and other charges related to cost saving efforts

These expenses are excluded in the non-GAAP measures due to the inconsistency in amount and frequency and are excluded to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of the Company’s current operating performance and comparison to its past periods’ operating performance.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

The Company records expense from amortization of intangible assets that were acquired in connection with its business combinations over their estimated useful lives. Such charges are inconsistent in size and are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of the Company’s acquisitions. Consequently, these expenses are excluded in the non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of its current operating performance and comparison to its past periods’ operating performance.

BIS settlement penalty

The Company accrued a settlement penalty of $300 million for the fiscal third quarter of 2023 related to the alleged violations of the U.S. Export Administration Regulations between August 17, 2020 and September 29, 2021 by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (“BIS”), which were subsequently resolved by a settlement agreement on April 18, 2023. This settlement penalty is excluded from the non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of the Company’s current operating performance and comparison to its past periods’ operating performance.

Net loss (gain) recognized from early redemption of debt and termination of interest rate swap

From time to time, the Company incurs gains, losses and fees from the early redemption and repurchase of certain long-term debt instruments and termination of related interest rate swap agreements. The amount of these charges may be inconsistent in size and varies depending on the timing of the early redemption of debt and/or termination of interest rate swap and consequently is excluded from the non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of its current operating performance and comparison to its past periods’ operating performance.

Pandemic-related lockdown charges

Pandemic-related lockdown charges are factory under-utilization costs incurred due to the pandemic-related lockdown measures at our factory in Wuxi, China. These charges are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are excluded in the non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of its current operating performance and comparison to its past periods’ operating performance.

Purchase order cancellation fees

Purchase order cancellation fees are the costs incurred to cancel certain purchase commitments made with the Company’s suppliers for component and equipment purchases that will not be received due to change in forecasted demand. These charges are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are excluded in the non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of its current operating performance and comparison to its past periods’ operating performance.

Restructuring and other, net

Restructuring and other, net are costs associated with restructuring plans that are primarily related to costs associated with reduction in the Company’s workforce, exiting certain facilities and other related costs, as well as charges or gains from sale of properties. These costs or benefits do not reflect the Company’s ongoing operating performance and consequently are excluded from the non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of its current operating performance and comparison to its past periods’ operating performance.

Share-based compensation

These expenses consist primarily of expenses for employee share-based compensation. Given the variety of equity awards used by companies, the varying methodologies for determining share-based compensation expense, the subjective assumptions involved in those determinations, and the volatility in valuations that can be driven by market conditions outside the Company’s control, the Company believes excluding share-based compensation expense enhances the ability of management and investors to understand and assess the underlying performance of its business over time and compare it against the Company’s peers, a majority of whom also exclude share-based compensation expense from their non-GAAP results.

