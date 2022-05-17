SCYTHE Names Jacob Williams as Executive Director of Cyber Threat Intelligence

“Malware Jake” Rounds Out Team of Executive Hires in Key Leadership Positions to Take SCYTHE to Next Level in Cybersecurity

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SCYTHE, a leader in adversarial emulation, today announced that Jacob (Jake) Williams, known in the infosec community as “Malware Jake,” has joined the company as its new Executive Director of Cyber Threat Intelligence. Williams is an infosec industry veteran and joins SCYTHE after serving as Chief Technology Officer for BreachQuest.





“I am beyond delighted to add Jake Williams to our management team,” said Bryson Bort, CEO and Founder, SCYTHE. “His experience, strong vision for solving difficult cybersecurity problems, and character make us a better company and serves as a true asset for our customers.”

Williams, who has one of the most popular cybersecurity feeds on Twitter, has significant experience as a faculty member for IANS and serves on the NewsBites Editorial Board for SANS Institute. In addition to his time at BreachQuest, he was the CTO for Rendition Infosec, a chief scientist with CSRGroup, a Vulnerability Analyst with the Department of Defense, an instructor with HBGary, and a Vulnerability Review Board member with Peerlyst.

Williams holds a PhD (abd) from Nova Southeastern University and an MSIA from Capitol Technology University. Follow him on Twitter @MalwareJake.

About SCYTHE

SCYTHE provides an advanced adversary emulation platform for the enterprise and cybersecurity consulting market. The SCYTHE platform enables Red, Blue, and Purple teams to build and emulate real-world adversarial campaigns in a matter of minutes. Customers are in turn enabled to validate the risk posture and exposure of their business and employees and the performance of enterprise security teams and existing security solutions. Based in Arlington, VA, the company is privately held and is funded by Gula Tech Adventures, Paladin Capital, Evolution Equity, and private industry investors. For more information email info@scythe.io, visit https://scythe.io, or follow on Twitter @scythe_io.

Contacts

Dan Chmielewski



Madison Alexander PR



714-832-8716



949-231-2965



dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com