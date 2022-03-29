Home Business Wire SCYTHE Announces Agenda & Speaker Line-up for Third Annual UniCon Conference
Business Wire

SCYTHE Announces Agenda & Speaker Line-up for Third Annual UniCon Conference

di Business Wire

Free virtual conference for the security researcher and defender community to feature keynote address by Katie Nickels from Red Canary

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SCYTHE, a leader in adversarial emulation, today announced its speaker lineup for the third annual UniCon Conference, a free conference for security researchers, developers, red, blue, and purple teams and digital forensics and incident responders, taking place virtually on April 8, next to National Unicorn Day (April 9).

This year’s theme is “Collaboration”, exemplifying UniCon’s idea of togetherness tied to our commitment to create a better product by learning from partners and clients, and across security siloes. The conference will be virtual.

UniCon is a free conference for the entire purple team: security researchers, developers, red teamers, blue teamers, and digital forensics and incident responders. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the most magical, exciting, and interactive Cyber Conference of the year. Acclaimed speakers include Katie Nickels from Red Canary delivering the keynote, and speakers and panelists from The MITRE Corporation, OG&E, Tanium, Zoom, HackerOne, Norton LifeLock, and Plextrac.

In addition, author and intelligence analyst Nicole Hoffman will be launching her children’s book “The Mighty Threat Intelligence Warrior” that celebrates a woman in STEM and introduces children to threat intelligence concepts through a whimsical medieval tale. She’ll conduct a reading of the book, including a giveaway of 10 copies to random attendees.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the most magical, exciting, and interactive Cyber Conference of the year. For more information about UniCon 2021 and to register, visit https://www.scythe.io/unicon2022.

About SCYTHE

SCYTHE provides an advanced attack emulation platform for the enterprise and cybersecurity consulting market. The SCYTHE platform enables Red, Blue, and Purple teams to build and emulate real-world adversarial campaigns in a matter of minutes. Customers are in turn enabled to validate the risk posture and exposure of their business and employees and the performance of enterprise security teams and existing security solutions. Based in Arlington, VA, the company is privately held and is funded by Gula Tech Adventures, Paladin Capital, Evolution Equity, and private industry investors. For more information email info@scythe.io, visit https://scythe.io, or follow on Twitter @scythe_io.

Contacts

Dan Chmielewski

Madison Alexander PR

714-832-8716

949-231-2965

dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com

