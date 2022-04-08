Scott Takaoka Joins Imperium Consulting Group

Cyber Risk Consulting Specialist to Expand Imperium’s Service Offering

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Imperium Consulting Group is pleased to announce that Scott Takaoka has joined the company as Senior Director based in Imperium’s San Francisco office. Takaoka will help expand Imperium’s service offering, particularly in cyber risk. Takaoka has over 20 years of experience in defining technical solutions to address the evolving risk of cyber events, creating go-to-market strategies and successfully launching them in the marketplace.

Colin Daigle, founder and managing director, Imperium, commented, “We are thrilled to have Scott join us. His strong cyber background will enhance our existing cyber consulting offerings, enabling us to help clients better manage, mitigate and recover from the significant risks of cyber attacks.”

Prior to joining Imperium, Takaoka was vice president for a global broker’s cyber solutions group, bringing to market an innovative approach to managing risks associated with cyber threats. Previously, Takaoka was an officer for a leading cyber security consulting firm where he developed client relationships and new markets; as well as implemented solutions to address application security, compliance, forensic incident response and security operation domains. Prior to joining the risk management industry, Takaoka took on various positions within the cyber security and technology industries.

Takaoka holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from University of California, Davis. Mr. Takaoka can be reached at 415-450-7515 or at Scott.Takaoka@imperiumcg.com

About Imperium

Imperium Consulting Group, LLC, is a specialized advisory business that works with clients to better manage commercial risks and resolve complex claims and disputes. Our team of forensic accountants, project schedulers, engineers, cyber specialists, and other industry experts quantifies economic loss for risk management decision making as well as for recovery. Our services span pre-loss risk quantification and business interruption modeling, project auditing, litigation support, and expert witness services. We are retained by public and private organizations to help navigate claims under commercial and government contract forms, as well as recoveries under FEMA. Our experts also specialize in measuring loss under policies such as property and business interruption, builders risk, subcontractor default insurance, cyber, fidelity, M&A, environmental, among others. For more information about Imperium’s resiliency solutions, please visit www.imperiumCG.com.

