Scott Kaffl joins SmartStream RDU to manage the increase in demand for reference data services

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartStream Technologies, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM®) solutions provider today announces the appointment of Scott Kaffl, as Global Head of Business Development for SmartStream RDU (Reference Data Utility), based in New York.

Kaffl will continue to grow the SmartStream RDU business by onboarding new clients who need reference data services to solve complex data, and regulatory reporting requirements. He brings over 20 years of experience in the Financial Data industry and joins SmartStream from Refinitiv where he was an Account Director, looking after their Asset Management, Wealth Management and Regional Bank customers.

His other positions include managing a sales team at Dun & Bradstreet, within their Third-Party Risk and Compliance division. Previous to this, he held several posts at Thomson Reuters for almost 14 years, including managing sales for their Pricing & Reference Data and Risk & Compliance Solutions. Other posts included working for Bloomberg and Muller Data within sales and account management.

Scoff Kaffl, Global Head of Business Development, SmartStream RDU, states: “I am impressed with how the SmartStream RDU has evolved over the years – it has been rewarding to clients in the industry who continue to compliment the services. I am excited to be working with a business that is able to offer a complete suite of Security Reference Data and Regulatory Services, in addition to providing a fully comprehensive API that can handle all fundamental data challenges – these are the kinds of discussions I will be having with clients”.

Kaffl will report to Linda Coffman, EVP, SmartStream RDU, who says: “I am delighted Scott is joining our team, with his experience and the continuous data challenges that financial firms are facing, we are confident he will manage client expectations, and provide the best direction in terms of our client needs”.

