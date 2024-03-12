Scott G. Stephenson Joins Zeitview Board of Directors

Zeitview welcomes Scott G. Stephenson, former CEO of Verisk and founder of SGS Capital, to its Board of Directors.

Stephenson is a global leader in the field of data technology and analytics, as well as board member of the Data Science Institute, member of The Council on Foreign Relations and Advisory Partner to Advent International.

The addition of Stephenson to Zeitview’s Board marks a key milestone in the company’s transition to a data analytics platform.





LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zeitview, the leading provider of automated inspection software and services, is excited to announce a key appointment to its Board of Directors: Scott G. Stephenson, former chairman, president and CEO of Verisk Analytics, as well as the founder of SGS Capital.

With a distinguished career spanning over 30 years in technology, data and analytics, Scott Stephenson brings a wealth of data leadership experience and expertise to Zeitview. As the former CEO and chairman of Verisk Analytics, Scott played a pivotal role in driving the company’s growth and success, overseeing its transformation into a global leader in data analytics and risk assessment solutions.

“We are honored to welcome Scott Stephenson to the Zeitview Board of Directors to help Zeitview scale our solutions, expand our global offerings and build out our data and analytics practice,” said Zeitview CEO Dan Burton. “As the CEO and chairman of Verisk, Scott delivered data, analytics and intelligence to the property, energy and infrastructure markets at the widest possible scale and at the highest standard of excellence. We were excited to serve Scott as a customer, and now we are humbled to welcome an executive of his caliber to our board.”

Throughout his career, Scott Stephenson has been recognized for his exceptional leadership and commitment to driving innovation in the analytics industry. Under his guidance, Verisk Analytics achieved significant milestones and expanded its presence in key markets worldwide. During his tenure as CEO 2013-2021, Forbes recognized Scott as one of America’s Most Innovative Leaders and as one of the Top 25 Most Innovative Leaders Worldwide. While CEO, Verisk became a component of the S&P 500 Index, was named to both the S&P Global 500 ESG and the FTSE4Good Index Series and for three consecutive years Forbes ranked Verisk among the world’s most innovative companies.

“I am excited to join the Zeitview Board of Directors and work alongside a talented team that is passionate about delivering cutting-edge solutions to its customers,” said Scott Stephenson. “I look forward to contributing to Zeitview’s strategic initiatives and helping to drive the company’s continued growth and innovation.”

Scott Stephenson’s appointment to the Zeitview Board of Directors underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing its leadership team and positioning itself for future success in the rapidly evolving data analytics landscape.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Rebecca Wilson at rebecca.wilson@zeitview.com or 718-916-6536.

ABOUT ZEITVIEW

Zeitview delivers automated inspection software and services for renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure owners. Our customers rely on us to empower fast, accurate insights, lower maintenance costs, and improve asset performance and longevity. We are second to none at partnering with our customers to achieve flexible, long-term solutions across their multiple asset classes including solar, wind, commercial real estate, telecom, and utility assets. Our software, AI and data analytics delivers customers actionable insights in near real-time and empowers organizations to make better-informed decisions about their most critical assets at scale. Learn more about Zeitview’s cutting-edge solutions at www.zeitview.com.

