Scoop there it is – Nextiva Celebrates Software Launch with 3,500 Pints from Customer Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Nextiva celebrates employees, long-term customer Jeni’s, and launch of new workhub

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextiva today announced a record order of ice cream pints from longtime Nextiva Customer Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams to celebrate their game-changing new software launch (and let us not forget, National Ice Cream Month). The 3,500 pints of ice cream delivered to Nextiva’s employees nationwide represent Jeni’s biggest ice cream order of the year. Nextiva’s new workhub enables individuals and teams to manage all conversations from a single application that ensure Jeni’s is able to support its customers online and across more than 65 storefront and distribution locations.

“It’s National Ice Cream Month, and we just launched our next generation workhub for communication, collaboration and customer engagement,” said Chris Reaburn, CMO at Nextiva. “We’re ecstatic to celebrate the achievement with our teammates and to support the customers who helped us get here, like Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. Everyone loves ice cream, and after months of hard work to launch this groundbreaking product, it’s a great treat for the teams to enjoy.”

With the new application, Nextiva is making the best technology available to every business with affordable communication, team collaboration, and customer experience. This first-of-its-kind software breaks down silos to unleash the power of relationships with a single conversation view.

Jeni’s Ice Creams started out with just six phone lines from Nextiva, and over the past 10 years the company has grown to more than 130 phone lines with advanced call features that ensure Jeni’s is able to support its customers online and across all 90 storefront and distribution locations.

Nextiva chose to send Jeni’s, not only because they’re a longtime customer—but because they’ve got the gifting game on lock. Jeni’s ships ice cream nationwide, guarantees frozen delivery, and ice creams arrive in an Instagram-worthy, insulated bright orange box. To coordinate this large order, Nextiva took advantage of Jeni’s gift concierge, the company’s personalized corporate gifting program that makes it super simple to send gifts to a lot of people.

In addition to the order for employees, Nextiva is also giving five winners on social media a shipment of ice cream. To enter the contest, follow Nextiva on LinkedIn and follow their giveaway post guidelines.

