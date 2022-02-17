SciPlay to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 and Host an Earnings Conference Call Before Market Open on Wednesday, March 2, 2002

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) (the “Company”) announced today it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, after market close. The Company will host an investor conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss these results on March 2, 2002 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call by using the following link. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to the call start time.

To pre-register, click here: SciPlay Investor Call

Investor Conference Call



March 2, 2022



8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

Telephone Dial-in



US Toll Free: +1 (877) 825-6464



International Toll: +1 (636) 692-6519



Conference ID: SciPlay 6186296

Telephone Replay



A telephone replay of the call will be available for one week.



US Toll Free: +1 (855) 859-2056



International Toll: +1 (404) 537-3406



Replay Access Code: 6186296

Webcast:

To access the live webcast of the call, please visit the Company’s Investor News section of its website https://investors.sciplay.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and click on the webcast link. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour after the webcast and will be archived on the Company’s website.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. SciPlay currently offers social casino games Jackpot Party® Casino, Gold Fish® Casino, Hot Shot Casino® and Quick Hit® Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and 88 Fortunes® Slots and casual games Bingo Showdown®, Solitaire Pets™ Adventure, and Backgammon Live. All of SciPlay’s games are offered and played on multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon. In addition to developing original games, SciPlay has access to a library of more than 1,500 real-world slot and table games provided by Scientific Games Corporation and its Subsidiaries. For more information, please visit SciPlay.com.

