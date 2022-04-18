Home Business Wire SciPlay to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022
SciPlay to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) (the “Company”) announced today it will release its financial results for the first quarter March 31, 2022 on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, after market close. The Company will host an investor conference call and simultaneous webcast the same day at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the update and results.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call by using the following link. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to the call start time.

To pre-register, click here: SciPlay Investor Call

Investor Conference Call

May 10, 2022

5:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Telephone Dial-in

US Toll Free: +1 (877) 825-6464

International Toll: +1 (636) 692-6519

Conference ID: SciPlay 5945819

Telephone Replay

A telephone replay of the call will be available for one week.

US Toll Free: +1 (855) 859-2056

International Toll: +1 (404) 537-3406

Replay Access Code: 5945819

Webcast

To access the live webcast of the call, please visit the Company’s Investor News section of its website https://investors.sciplay.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and click on the webcast link. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour after the webcast and will be archived on the Company’s website. 

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. SciPlay currently offers social casino games Jackpot Party® Casino, Gold Fish® Casino, Quick Hit® Slots, 88 Fortunes® Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino®, casual games Bingo Showdown®, Solitaire Pets™ Adventure, and Backgammon Live and a variety of hyper casual games such as Rob Master 3d™, Deep Clean Inc.™ and Oh God™. All of SciPlay’s games are offered and played on multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon. In addition to developing original games, SciPlay has access to a library of more than 1,500 real-world slot and table games provided by Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder, and its Subsidiaries. For more information, please visit SciPlay.com.

All ® and © notices signify copyrights owned by and/or marks registered in the United States by SciPlay Games, LLC and/or SG Gaming, Inc., and or their respective affiliates.

© 2022 SciPlay Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Contacts

Investor Relations: +1 (702) 532-7614

