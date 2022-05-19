Home Business Wire SciPlay Chief Executive Officer Josh Wilson to Participate in ​The 50th Annual...
Business Wire

SciPlay Chief Executive Officer Josh Wilson to Participate in ​The 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 25, 2022

di Business Wire

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) (the “Company”) announced today that Josh Wilson, its Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday, May 25 at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit https://investors.sciplay.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location following the conference.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. SciPlay currently offers social casino games Jackpot Party® Casino, Gold Fish® Casino, Quick Hit® Slots, 88 Fortunes® Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino®, casual games Bingo Showdown®, Solitaire Pets™ Adventure, and Backgammon Live and a variety of hyper-casual games such as Rob Master 3D™, Deep Clean Inc. 3D™ and Oh God!™. All of SciPlay’s games are offered and played on multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon. In addition to developing original games, SciPlay has access to a library of more than 1,500 real-world slot and table games provided by Light & Wonder, Inc. (formerly known as Scientific Games Corporation), and its Subsidiaries. For more information, please visit SciPlay.com.

All ® notices signify marks registered in the United States by SciPlay Games, LLC, SG Gaming, Inc. or their affiliates.

© 2022 SciPlay Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Contacts

Investor Relations: +1 (702) 532-7614

 

Articoli correlati

Sarcos Defense Awarded New Contract for Collaborative Sensing Platform by Air Force Research Laboratory

Business Wire Business Wire -
Contract to support development of system used to detect, track and classify time-critical objects in adversarial environments SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Intentsify Launches New, Enhanced Website

Business Wire Business Wire -
FRANKLIN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IntelligenceActivation--Intentsify, the Intelligence Activation Platform and Demand Activation Programs provider, today announced the launch of its brand-new...
Continua a leggere

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. and Zynga Inc. Stockholders Approve Proposals Related to Pending Transaction

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) and Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA), two leaders in...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Sarcos Defense Awarded New Contract for Collaborative Sensing Platform by Air Force Research Laboratory

Business Wire