SciPlay Chief Executive Officer Josh Wilson to Participate at ​the 30th Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference on March 14, 2022

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) (the “Company”) announced today that Josh Wilson, its Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate at the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet and Telecom Conference in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, March 14, at approximately 11:05 a.m. ET.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit https://investors.sciplay.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location following the conference.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. SciPlay currently offers social casino games Jackpot Party® Casino, Gold Fish® Casino, Hot Shot Casino® and Quick Hit® Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and 88 Fortunes® Slots and casual games Bingo Showdown®, Solitaire Pets™ Adventure, and Backgammon Live. All of SciPlay’s games are offered and played on multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon. In addition to developing original games, SciPlay has access to a library of more than 1,500 real-world slot and table games provided by Scientific Games Corporation and its Subsidiaries. For more information, please visit SciPlay.com.

Investor Relations: +1 (702) 532-7614