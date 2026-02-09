SCIP Expands Platform to Help Enterprises Improve Decision Quality Across Volatile Supply Chains

Optimize and Assure introduce decision intelligence that helps leaders align tradeoffs, reduce risk, and defend decisions as scrutiny intensifies

LAS VEGAS--Enterprises have invested heavily in supply chain visibility, yet decision risk continues to rise. As data volumes grow and conditions shift faster, supply chain leaders are increasingly judged not just on responsiveness, but on whether their decisions hold up under pressure. As volatility becomes a constant, organizations are being forced to make high-stakes tradeoffs with less margin for error and far more scrutiny.

Today, SCIP, the Supply Chain Intelligence Platform, announced the launch of Optimize and Assure, two new decision intelligence capabilities designed to improve decision quality by helping organizations clarify priorities, validate choices, and build confidence in how decisions are made and defended.

“Trusted data is the starting point, not the finish line,” said Andy Kohm, co-founder and CEO of SCIP. “Optimize and Assure turn that foundation into decision intelligence, surfacing risks before they materialize and recommending actions that balance margin, risk, and speed, so leaders can move with confidence and defend their choices as the environment shifts.”

Two New Decision Intelligence Capabilities Focused on Accountability

Optimize introduces a continuous approach to supply chain decision making. Using trusted data across sourcing, engineering, operations, and sales, Optimize continuously monitors the supply chain to identify opportunities to reduce cost, lower risk, and simplify complexity before issues escalate. When changes occur anywhere in the system, whether at the component level, with a supplier or lead time, or from shifts in demand, Optimize traces the impact both upstream and downstream across inventory, production, revenue, and margin, bringing the organization onto a single set of facts. This drives deliberate decisions that align business objectives, improve profitability, and strengthen resilience as conditions evolve.

Assure provides a continuous layer of risk and accountability across the supply chain. As decisions are increasingly reviewed by boards, regulators, customers, and partners, Assure continuously monitors compliance, vendor, and part-level risk across the enterprise. It screens vendors and transactions against global sanctions and regulatory requirements, maintains dynamic vendor risk profiles and scorecards, and identifies the specific components most likely to disrupt operations. By prescribing mitigation actions and preserving decision context, Assure reduces exposure, strengthens governance, and ensures organizations can clearly demonstrate how and why decisions were made, even as conditions change.

Together, the two decision intelligence capabilities support a more disciplined approach to decision-making, helping organizations both choose a path forward and stand behind it when scrutiny increases.

The new capabilities are informed by SCIP’s work with enterprise customers and ecosystem partners operating in complex, highly regulated environments. SCIP works with customers and data partners including SiliconExpert, bringing synchronized, real-time component intelligence into operational decision-making.

Lumentum, a global leader in optical and photonic products, is working with SCIP as an early adopter as it expands its use of the platform to address part level risk, compliance complexity, and sourcing agility without overhauling existing systems. By unifying data across engineering, sourcing, procurement, planning, finance, sales, and service, Lumentum is establishing a foundation for greater visibility into lifecycle risk and compliance exposure, with the goal of enabling faster, more defensible decisions across the organization.

The launch builds on SCIP’s momentum from 2025, as enterprises increasingly sought tools that move beyond dashboards and alerts to support real-world decision-making. As supply chain complexity continues to rise, the platform’s expansion reflects a broader shift in how organizations operate, where decision quality, resilience, and confidence matter as much as execution.

Enterprises interested in learning more about Optimize and Assure, or exploring how the platform can support decision-making in complex operating environments, can learn more or request a demo at https://www.myscip.com/contact-request

About SCIP

SCIP (Supply Chain Intelligence Platform) helps companies make smarter, faster supply chain decisions by turning fragmented and unreliable data into a centralized, trusted source of truth. The platform uses proprietary AI agents to consolidate, clean, and enrich supply chain data across ERP, PLM, procurement tools, and spreadsheets. With accurate, always-current data, SCIP delivers real-time insights, automated workflows, and prescriptive analytics that help teams move from reacting to preventing disruptions.

Founded by supply chain and enterprise software veterans and backed by Inspiration Ventures and CARAT Venture Partners, SCIP is built to scale with the growing complexity of global operations. SCIP has been named a 2025 Top Tech Startup by Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

To learn more, visit https://www.myscip.com.

