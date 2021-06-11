Scientist.com Supports Solana Beach STREAM Programs

Marketplace for scientific research supports local Science, Technology, Research, Engineering, Art and Math (STREAM) programs

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#STREAM–Scientist.com, a leading marketplace for scientific services, announced today that it has continued its support of the Solana Beach Schools Foundation (SBSF). In partnership with the Solana Beach School District, SBSF provides funding for instruction, materials, supplies and technology used in each school’s STREAM Discovery Lab.

“Thanks in part to the contributions of partners like Scientist.com, our schools’ faculty, staff and administration continued STREAM instruction despite the many logistical challenges facing schools nationwide over the last 18 months,” stated Kim Criscuolo, President, SBSF. “Our district has developed new and engaging ways to remotely deliver Discovery Lab classes safely to all students in the district.”

While many schools across California reopened in the spring, Solana Beach School District students have had the opportunity to be in class and in-person since September, and the district started phasing-in students to four days a week in November. As of March, all grades were in-person four days a week with students who opted for distance learning remaining in the Online Scholars program.

“It is important that local companies support STREAM programs at the elementary, middle school and high school level,” stated Kevin Lustig, PhD, CEO and Founder of Scientist.com. “We need to prepare our children today for the many challenges they will face in the coming years.”

Founded in Solana Beach in 2007, Scientist.com has grown into one of the country’s fastest-growing privately owned companies, appearing on Inc. magazine’s annual list of the 500 fastest-growing private companies in the US four consecutive times (2017-2020).

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is the pharmaceutical industry’s leading AI-powered marketplace for outsourced R&D. The marketplace simplifies R&D sourcing, saves time and money, reduces risk and provides access to the latest innovative tools and technologies. Scientist.com operates private enterprise marketplaces for most of the world’s major pharmaceutical companies, over 80 biotechnology companies and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH).

About the Solana Beach Schools Foundation

The Solana Beach Schools Foundation (SBSF) provides the Solana Beach School District with the funds necessary to support education not provided by the State of California. In addition to Discovery Labs for science, technology, research, engineering, arts, math, (STREAM) and supplemental PE, the SBSF supports other vital academic programs for the District at Carmel Creek, Skyline, Solana Highlands, Solana Pacific, Solana Santa Fe, Solana Ranch, and Solana Vista Elementary Schools.

For more information on SBSF and to make a donation, visit http://www.solanabeachkids.org.

