Scientific Games to Provide a Business Strategy Update and Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) (the “Company”) announced today it will provide a business strategy update and release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, after market close. The Company will host an investor conference call and simultaneous webcast the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the update and results.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call by using the following link. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to the call start time.

To pre-register, click here: Scientific Games Earnings Call

Investor Conference Call

March 1, 2022

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Webcast

To access the live webcast of the call, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.scientificgames.com/investors and click on the webcast link. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour after the webcast and will be archived on the Company’s website.

Telephone Dial-in

US Toll Free: +1 (844) 200-6205

International: +1 (646) 904-5544

Conference ID: Scientific Games Corporation Investor Call

Telephone Replay

A telephone replay of the call will be available until Tuesday, March 8, 2022

US Toll Free: +1 (866) 813-9403

International Toll: +1 (929) 458-6194

Replay Access Code: 340335

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry’s broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations: +1 (702) 532-7614

 

