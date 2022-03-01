Scientific Games Provides Business Strategy Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Scientific Games to Be Rebranded “Light & Wonder,” Reflecting Transformation to a Cross-platform Global Game Company

Company Expects to Significantly De-lever, Targeting Net Debt Leverage Ratio(1) Range of 2.5x to 3.5x

Company Provides Capital Allocation Strategy and Authorizes $750 Million Share Repurchase Program

Lottery Divestiture Expected to Close in March(2) Providing Approximately $5 Billion in Net Cash Proceeds, Sports Betting Divestiture on Track to Close in Q2(2)

Strong Double Digit Growth in Consolidated Revenue From Continuing Operations, Up 21% in 4th Quarter and Up 27% for the Full Year

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) (“Scientific Games,” “SGC” or the “Company”) today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Jamie Odell, Executive Chair, stated, “from the outset we recognized the enormous opportunity to drive increased shareholder value through re-structuring the balance sheet, redefining the portfolio and becoming a sustainable growth company. We are already seeing the early stages of the strategy successfully executed and with the announced divestitures, the Company will immediately shift from a debt to an equity story and achieve gearing significantly below the levels we underwrote in our investment thesis. We couldn’t be happier with the way the entire team have executed on the transformation strategy, and our initial expectations are already being exceeded.”

Barry Cottle, President and Chief Executive Officer of Scientific Games, said, “I want to thank our teams for a tremendously successful 2021. We would not be where we are today without their hard work and dedication that has enabled our transformative journey. We executed on a number of significant initiatives this past year including the announced sales of our Lottery and Sports Betting businesses, as we delivered on our promises. We want to be really clear on our capital priorities. First, debt reduction to a target net debt leverage ratio range of 2.5x to 3.5x. We expect to dedicate more than 90% of the Lottery proceeds to pay down debt, which combined with the expected Sports Betting proceeds will put us within our target range. Second, the Board has authorized a three-year, $750 million share repurchase program. We see buy-backs at current share price levels as highly accretive to shareholder value. And, third, we will always prefer using our capital for buy-backs, debt reduction and organic investments unless we are convinced that M&A will deliver greater long-term shareholder value than other uses of our capital.”

“Operationally, we are very pleased with the strong performance we achieved in the quarter which capped what was an outstanding year, as we grew double-digits on both top and bottom line and generated substantial cash flow while laying the foundation for future growth. As we begin this new chapter we have chosen a new name, Light & Wonder. A name that evokes the kind of feelings we want to capture in the work we do every day, excitement, inspiration, imagination and maybe even a little bit of magic and certainly a lot of fun. As we embark on this next phase, we’re grateful to be able to focus our energy on creating those experiences for our players.”

BUSINESS STRATEGY UPDATE

Overall the Company, now rebranded as Light & Wonder, is moving rapidly to execute on its vision with a singular focus to be the leading cross-platform global game company, accelerating efforts to de-lever and invest for sustainable growth.

the Company, now rebranded as Light & Wonder, is moving rapidly to execute on its vision with a singular focus to be the leading cross-platform global game company, accelerating efforts to de-lever and invest for sustainable growth. Progressing on Asset Divestitures , we expect the Lottery transaction to close by the end of March (1) with approximately $5 Billion in net after-tax cash proceeds; the Sports Betting transaction is on track to close in Q2 (1) .

, we expect the Lottery transaction to close by the end of March with approximately $5 Billion in net after-tax cash proceeds; the Sports Betting transaction is on track to close in Q2 . De-levering and transforming the balance sheet is a key focus, establishing a long-term net debt leverage ratio target range of 2.5x to 3.5x , rapidly moving from a debt to an equity story. We expect to be squarely in this range by the end of Q2 with the sale of Lottery and Sports Betting businesses.

and transforming the balance sheet is a key focus, establishing a long-term net debt leverage ratio target range of 2.5x to 3.5x rapidly moving from a debt to an equity story. We expect to be squarely in this range by the end of Q2 with the sale of Lottery and Sports Betting businesses. Provided Capital Allocation Strategy , taking a balanced and opportunistic approach, significantly de-levering, returning substantial capital to shareholders, while investing in key growth opportunities.

, taking a balanced and opportunistic approach, significantly de-levering, returning substantial capital to shareholders, while investing in key growth opportunities. Authorized a 3-year, $750 million share repurchase program, underscoring a clear commitment and opportunity to return significant capital to shareholders. It reflects our strengthened balance sheet, the recurring nature of our revenue, our strong cash flow generation and the tremendous value we see in our shares. The share repurchase program will be via one or more open market repurchases, privately negotiated transactions, including block trades, accelerated share repurchases, issuer tender offers or other derivative contracts or instruments, “10b5-1” plan, or other financial arrangements or other arrangements.

underscoring a clear commitment and opportunity to return significant capital to shareholders. It reflects our strengthened balance sheet, the recurring nature of our revenue, our strong cash flow generation and the tremendous value we see in our shares. The share repurchase program will be via one or more open market repurchases, privately negotiated transactions, including block trades, accelerated share repurchases, issuer tender offers or other derivative contracts or instruments, “10b5-1” plan, or other financial arrangements or other arrangements. Investing in our largest growth opportunities, both organically and inorganically, in content and digital markets to accelerate growth. Organic investments directed at R&D, capex and the launch of our new Las Vegas iGaming studio. Announced SciPlay’s acquisition of proven casual game developer Alictus as we rapidly expand in the casual market. Further bolstering our portfolio and digital mix through acquisitions of Koukoi, Lightning Box Studio, Elk Studio and Authentic Gaming.

KEY ANNOUNCEMENTS

Rebranding Scientific Games – on March 1, 2022, we announced our intention to rebrand Scientific Games Corporation to Light & Wonder as part of the Lottery sale and to align to our vision of becoming the leading cross-platform global game company. Our legal name “Scientific Games Corporation” is expected to be legally changed to “Light & Wonder, Inc.” during the second quarter of 2022, upon satisfying all applicable legal requirements in the state of Nevada.

on March 1, 2022, we announced our intention to rebrand Scientific Games Corporation to Light & Wonder as part of the Lottery sale and to align to our vision of becoming the leading cross-platform global game company. Our legal name “Scientific Games Corporation” is expected to be legally changed to “Light & Wonder, Inc.” during the second quarter of 2022, upon satisfying all applicable legal requirements in the state of Nevada. You will be able to access the Investor Relations section of our website at scientificgames.com/investors up to March 3, 2022, at which time the Light & Wonder website officially launches.

at scientificgames.com/investors up to March 3, 2022, at which time the Light & Wonder website officially launches. The ticker symbol for the Company’s common stock will be changed from SGMS to LNW at the time of the legal name change. The Company’s common stock will continue to be listed on The NASDAQ Stock Exchange. No action is required by existing stockholders with respect to the planned name and ticker symbol changes.

at the time of the legal name change. The Company’s common stock will continue to be listed on The NASDAQ Stock Exchange. No action is required by existing stockholders with respect to the planned name and ticker symbol changes. Light & Wonder is planning to hold an Investor Day on May 17, 2022, in New York City.

SUMMARY RESULTS

We have reflected our Lottery and Sports Betting businesses as discontinued operations, for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, amounts, percentages and discussion included below reflect the results of operations and financial condition from the Company’s continuing operations which includes its Gaming, SciPlay and iGaming businesses.

Three Months Ended December 31, ($ in millions) 2021 2020 Continuing



Operations Discontinued



Operations Combined Continuing



Operations Discontinued



Operations Combined Revenue $ 580 $ 297 $ 877 $ 480 $ 282 $ 762 Net income (loss) 62 37 99 (143 ) 59 (84 ) Net cash provided by operating activities(1) 105 121 226 32 127 159 Capital expenditures 53 45 98 37 11 48 Non-GAAP Financial Measures(2) AEBITDA $ 216 $ 130 $ 346 $ 129 $ 115 $ 244 Free cash flow(1) 29 71 100 (24 ) 96 72 (1) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations and free cash flow from continuing operations for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 include $104 million and $136 million, respectively, of cash interest payments. (2) These non-GAAP financial measures are defined below and are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in the accompanying supplemental tables at the end of this release.

Year Ended December 31, ($ in millions) 2021 2020 Continuing



Operations Discontinued



Operations Combined Continuing



Operations Discontinued



Operations Combined Revenue $ 2,153 $ 1,157 $ 3,310 $ 1,699 $ 1,025 $ 2,724 Net income (loss) 24 366 390 (801 ) 253 (548 ) Net cash provided by operating activities(1) 304 381 685 33 438 471 Capital expenditures 171 94 265 137 53 190 Non-GAAP Financial Measures(2) AEBITDA $ 793 $ 538 $ 1,331 $ 374 $ 426 $ 800 Free cash flow(1) 95 348 443 (134 ) 320 186 As of Balance Sheet Measures December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Combined cash and cash equivalents $ 629 $ 1,016 Total debt 8,690 9,303 Available liquidity(3) 1,417 1,269 (1) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations and free cash flow from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 include $453 million and $471 million, respectively, of cash interest payments. (2) These non-GAAP financial measures are defined below and are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in the accompanying supplemental tables at the end of this release. (3) Available liquidity is calculated as cash and cash equivalents including those in the businesses held for sale, plus remaining revolver capacity, including the SciPlay Revolver.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Fourth quarter consolidated revenue was $580 million compared to $480 million, up 21% compared to the prior year period. Our Gaming business demonstrated continued momentum with revenue growing year over year and sequentially across all segments. Revenue also benefited from strong growth at iGaming with U.S. revenues up 112% compared to the prior year period. SciPlay delivered 2 nd highest revenue quarter ever with growth in key payer metrics.

was $580 million compared to $480 million, up 21% compared to the prior year period. Our Gaming business demonstrated continued momentum with revenue growing year over year and sequentially across all segments. Revenue also benefited from strong growth at iGaming with U.S. revenues up 112% compared to the prior year period. SciPlay delivered 2 highest revenue quarter ever with growth in key payer metrics. Net income from continuing operations was $62 million compared to a net loss of $143 million in the prior year, due to higher revenue, the reversal of our valuation allowance on deferred taxes and $11 million gain on remeasurement of Euro denominated debt compared to the prior loss of $25 million, partially offset by higher Restructuring and other charges in the current year period.

was $62 million compared to a net loss of $143 million in the prior year, due to higher revenue, the reversal of our valuation allowance on deferred taxes and $11 million gain on remeasurement of Euro denominated debt compared to the prior loss of $25 million, partially offset by higher Restructuring and other charges in the current year period. Consolidated AEBITDA from continuing operations, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $216 million compared to $129 million, up 67% as compared to the prior year period, driven by double-digit AEBITDA growth in Gaming and iGaming.

a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $216 million compared to $129 million, up 67% as compared to the prior year period, driven by double-digit AEBITDA growth in Gaming and iGaming. Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $105 million compared to $32 million in the prior year period on improved operating results, and $226 million on the combined basis.

was $105 million compared to $32 million in the prior year period on improved operating results, and $226 million on the combined basis. Combined free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $100 million, which include both continuing and discontinued operations. This represents a 39% increase from the prior year period, driven by growth in earnings and the benefit of prior period receivable collections.

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenue was $2,153 million compared to $1,699 million, up 27% compared to the prior year period, benefiting from strong growth across all businesses. Gaming performance was primarily driven by North America Premium Gaming Operations and the market recovery. SciPlay recorded record revenue with a strong core business and iGaming achieved record revenues with strong U.S. market performance enabled by our original content offerings. Gaming revenue also benefited by $44 million due to U.K. FOBT recovery.

was $2,153 million compared to $1,699 million, up 27% compared to the prior year period, benefiting from strong growth across all businesses. Gaming performance was primarily driven by North America Premium Gaming Operations and the market recovery. SciPlay recorded record revenue with a strong core business and iGaming achieved record revenues with strong U.S. market performance enabled by our original content offerings. Gaming revenue also benefited by $44 million due to U.K. FOBT recovery. Net income from continuing operations was $24 million compared to a net loss of $801 million in the prior year period due to strong revenues in the Gaming business segment, which were significantly impacted by COVID-19 disruptions in the prior year period and an income tax benefit as a result of reversal of our valuation allowance on deferred taxes, partially offset by higher Restructuring and other charges in the current year period primarily related to the pending divestitures. The prior year period also included temporary austerity measures that were implemented due to COVID-19 disruptions and certain Gaming business segment goodwill impairment, inventory and credit loss charges, none of which recurred in the current year period.

was $24 million compared to a net loss of $801 million in the prior year period due to strong revenues in the Gaming business segment, which were significantly impacted by COVID-19 disruptions in the prior year period and an income tax benefit as a result of reversal of our valuation allowance on deferred taxes, partially offset by higher Restructuring and other charges in the current year period primarily related to the pending divestitures. The prior year period also included temporary austerity measures that were implemented due to COVID-19 disruptions and certain Gaming business segment goodwill impairment, inventory and credit loss charges, none of which recurred in the current year period. Consolidated AEBITDA from continuing operations, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $793 million compared to $374 million, up 112% as compared to the prior year period, driven by double-digit growth in Gaming and iGaming. The current year Gaming segment AEBITDA growth benefited from a $44 million U.K. FOBT recovery and the prior year included $102 million in inventory and credit loss charges.

a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $793 million compared to $374 million, up 112% as compared to the prior year period, driven by double-digit growth in Gaming and iGaming. The current year Gaming segment AEBITDA growth benefited from a $44 million U.K. FOBT recovery and the prior year included $102 million in inventory and credit loss charges. Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $304 million compared to $33 million in the prior year period on improved operating results, and $685 million on the combined basis.

was $304 million compared to $33 million in the prior year period on improved operating results, and $685 million on the combined basis. Combined free cash flow , a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $443 million, which includes both continuing and discontinued operations. This represents a 138% increase from the prior year period, driven by growth in earnings and strong cash flow conversion.

, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $443 million, which includes both continuing and discontinued operations. This represents a 138% increase from the prior year period, driven by growth in earnings and strong cash flow conversion. Net debt leverage ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, declined as we paid down $577 million of debt during 2021, reducing debt outstanding to $8,690 million at the end of 2021. Net debt leverage ratio declined to 6.2x, or over 40% during the course of 2021.

CONTINUING OPERATIONS BUSINESS SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 ($ in millions) Revenue AEBITDA(1) AEBITDA Margin(2)(3) 2021 2020 $ % 2021 2020 $ % 2021 2020 PP Change(3) Gaming $ 372 $ 286 $ 86 30 % $ 186 $ 103 $ 83 81 % 50 % 36 % 14 SciPlay 154 147 7 5 % 48 45 3 7 % 31 % 31 % — iGaming 54 47 7 15 % 15 12 3 25 % 28 % 26 % 2 Corporate and other(4) — — — — % (33 ) (31 ) (2 ) 6 % — % — % — Total $ 580 $ 480 $ 100 21 % $ 216 $ 129 $ 87 67 % 37 % 27 % 10 PP – percentage points. (1) Gaming AEBITDA has been recast to exclude EBITDA from equity investments. Refer to Consolidated AEBITDA – continuing operations definition and Gaming Business Segment AEBITDA Change description below for further details. (2) Segment AEBITDA margin is calculated as segment AEBITDA as a percentage of segment revenue. (3) As calculations are made using whole dollar numbers, actual results may vary compared to calculations presented in this table. (4) Includes amounts not allocated to the business segments (including corporate costs) and other non-operating expenses (income).

CONTINUING OPERATIONS BUSINESS SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 ($ in millions) Revenue AEBITDA(1) AEBITDA Margin(2)(3) 2021 2020 $ % 2021 2020 $ % 2021 2020 PP Change(3) Gaming $ 1,321 $ 926 $ 395 43 % $ 659 $ 240 $ 419 175 % 50 % 26 % 24 SciPlay 606 582 24 4 % 186 189 (3 ) (2 ) % 31 % 32 % (1 ) iGaming 226 191 35 18 % 75 58 17 29 % 33 % 30 % 3 Corporate and other(4) — — — — % (127 ) (113 ) (14 ) 12 % — % — % — Total $ 2,153 $ 1,699 $ 454 27 % $ 793 $ 374 $ 419 112 % 37 % 22 % 15 PP – percentage points. (1) Gaming AEBITDA has been recast to exclude EBITDA from equity investments. Refer to Consolidated AEBITDA – continuing operations definition and Gaming Business Segment AEBITDA Change description below for further details. (2) Segment AEBITDA margin is calculated as segment AEBITDA as a percentage of segment revenue. (3) As calculations are made using whole dollar numbers, actual results may vary compared to calculations presented in this table. (4) Includes amounts not allocated to the business segments (including corporate costs) and other non-operating expenses (income).

Fourth Quarter 2021 Key Highlights

Gaming revenue increased to $372 million, up 30% compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by strong growth in Gaming operations due to an increase in our premium installed base as well as growth in Game Sales and our Table Games business. AEBITDA grew 81% from the prior year quarter largely driven by growth in Gaming operations revenues.

increased to $372 million, up 30% compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by strong growth in Gaming operations due to an increase in our premium installed base as well as growth in Game Sales and our Table Games business. AEBITDA grew 81% from the prior year quarter largely driven by growth in Gaming operations revenues. Gaming operations revenue increased driven by success of our product roadmap including new game launches as well as the growing footprint of Kascada™ and Mural™ cabinets, validating our continued investment in R&D to drive our long-term growth. Our North American premium installed base grew for the 6th consecutive quarter, now at a record 42% of our total installed base mix. North American Game Ops revenues and the premium installed base units exceeded 2019 levels as Dancing Drums, Coin Combo and Ultimate Fire Link franchises continue to pace growth in our installed base.

increased driven by success of our product roadmap including new game launches as well as the growing footprint of Kascada™ and Mural™ cabinets, validating our continued investment in R&D to drive our long-term growth. Our North American premium installed base grew for the 6th consecutive quarter, now at a record 42% of our total installed base mix. North American Game Ops revenues and the premium installed base units exceeded 2019 levels as Dancing Drums, Coin Combo and Ultimate Fire Link franchises continue to pace growth in our installed base. SciPlay revenue was $154 million, a 5% increase from the prior year quarter and the 2nd highest quarterly revenue ever. Performance was driven by strong monetization metrics with the 5th consecutive record quarter at Gold Fish Casino® as well as strong growth at Quick Hit and Jackpot Party. SciPlay continues to make rapid progress as they advance their strategy to be a diversified game developer.

was $154 million, a 5% increase from the prior year quarter and the 2nd highest quarterly revenue ever. Performance was driven by strong monetization metrics with the 5th consecutive record quarter at Gold Fish Casino® as well as strong growth at Quick Hit and Jackpot Party. SciPlay continues to make rapid progress as they advance their strategy to be a diversified game developer. iGaming revenue increased 15% and AEBITDA grew 25% from the prior year quarter with performance driven by the strength of our original content and new U.S. states coming online as U.S. revenue grew 112%. Wagers processed through our iGaming platform have increased to $17.2 billion in the fourth quarter.

LIQUIDITY

Principal face value of debt outstanding of $8,830 million decreased by $577 million in 2021.

outstanding of $8,830 million decreased by $577 million in 2021. Net debt leverage ratio , a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, declined as we paid down $577 million of debt in 2021, reducing total debt outstanding to $8,690 million at the end of the year. Net debt leverage ratio declined to 6.2x, a reduction of more than 4 turns, down from 10.5x at the beginning of the year.

, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, declined as we paid down $577 million of debt in 2021, reducing total debt outstanding to $8,690 million at the end of the year. Net debt leverage ratio declined to 6.2x, a reduction of more than 4 turns, down from 10.5x at the beginning of the year. Net debt , a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, of $8,201 million decreased by $190 million compared to the prior year period.

, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, of $8,201 million decreased by $190 million compared to the prior year period. Capital expenditures from continuing operations were $53 million and including discontinued operations capital expenditures totaled $98 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

from continuing operations were $53 million and including discontinued operations capital expenditures totaled $98 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Combined net cash provided by operating activities was $226 million compared to $159 million in the prior year period.

was $226 million compared to $159 million in the prior year period. Combined free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $100 million, which includes both continuing and discontinued operations. The growth in combined free cash flow was driven by growth in earnings.

Earnings Conference Call

SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Services $ 425 $ 340 $ 1,642 $ 1,259 Product sales 155 140 511 440 Total revenue 580 480 2,153 1,699 Operating expenses: Cost of services(1) 92 88 365 338 Cost of product sales(1) 78 75 244 272 Selling, general and administrative 177 168 679 627 Research and development 50 38 190 148 Depreciation, amortization and impairments 109 113 398 449 Goodwill impairment — — — 54 Restructuring and other 71 8 167 56 Total operating expenses 577 490 2,043 1,944 Operating income (loss) 3 (10 ) 110 (245 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense (118 ) (124 ) (478 ) (503 ) Loss on debt financing transactions — — — (1 ) Gain (loss) on remeasurement of debt 11 (25 ) 41 (51 ) Other income (expense), net 12 4 33 (4 ) Total other expense, net (95 ) (145 ) (404 ) (559 ) Net loss from continuing operations before income taxes (92 ) (155 ) (294 ) (804 ) Income tax benefit 154 12 318 3 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 62 (143 ) 24 (801 ) Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax 37 59 366 253 Net income (loss) 99 (84 ) 390 (548 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 4 6 19 21 Net income (loss) attributable to SGC $ 95 $ (90 ) $ 371 $ (569 ) Per Share – Basic: Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.60 $ (1.57 ) $ 0.06 $ (8.69 ) Net income from discontinued operations 0.38 0.62 3.80 2.67 Net income (loss) attributable to SGC $ 0.98 $ (0.95 ) $ 3.86 $ (6.02 ) Per Share – Diluted: Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.58 $ (1.57 ) $ 0.05 $ (8.69 ) Net income from discontinued operations 0.37 0.62 3.72 2.67 Net income (loss) attributable to SGC $ 0.95 $ (0.95 ) $ 3.77 $ (6.02 ) Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic shares 97 95 96 95 Diluted shares 100 95 98 95 (1) Excludes depreciation and amortization.

SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in millions) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 585 $ 928 Restricted cash 41 45 Receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $52 and $76, respectively 423 438 Inventories 98 119 Prepaid expenses, deposits and other current assets 88 98 Assets of businesses held for sale 497 553 Total current assets 1,732 2,181 Restricted cash 9 10 Receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $2 and $5, respectively 17 19 Property and equipment, net 213 242 Operating lease right-of-use assets 51 52 Goodwill 2,892 2,730 Intangible assets, net 946 1,088 Software, net 117 143 Deferred income taxes 349 106 Other assets 80 47 Assets of businesses held for sale 1,477 1,366 Total assets $ 7,883 $ 7,984 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit: Current portion of long-term debt $ 44 $ 44 Accounts payable 204 150 Accrued liabilities 444 343 Liabilities of businesses held for sale 282 295 Total current liabilities 974 832 Deferred income taxes 35 46 Operating lease liabilities 40 43 Other long-term liabilities 170 190 Long-term debt, excluding current portion 8,646 9,259 Liabilities of businesses held for sale 124 138 Total stockholders’ deficit(1) (2,106 ) (2,524 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 7,883 $ 7,984 (1) Includes $150 million and $129 million in noncontrolling interest as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

