Scientific Games Corporation Will Transform into Light & Wonder

Company sets sights on becoming the leading cross-platform global game company

Introduction of a new identity is the culmination of a year-long strategic process

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#lightandwonder—Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) (“Scientific Games” or the “Company”) will now do business as Light & Wonder, Inc., a game company singularly focused on creating great games and leveraging technology to enable a seamless player experience across all platforms.





Light & Wonder takes a deliberate cross-platform approach to bring great game franchises to players anywhere, at any time including games in land-based casinos, online and mobile and in both real money and free-to-play social gaming markets.

“We are thrilled to introduce the world to Light & Wonder, a company that will build great games and franchises that offer players a seamless experience across platforms,” said Light & Wonder Chief Executive Officer Barry Cottle. “Our powerful new strategy required a powerful new identity to distinguish us and our unique offerings and capabilities. Our new name and identity are born from our winning strategy to be the leading cross platform game company and will inspire our people to make great products for our players.”

Over the last several months, the Company made a series of bold strategic moves to transform itself into the leading cross-platform global game company, including planned divestitures of its Lottery and Sports Betting Businesses. The new identity, Light & Wonder, is born out of the Company’s strategic vision and input from key stakeholders. It also reflects the Company’s focus on creating great content, hardware and systems that connect iconic titles across any place or channel.

“We already have a world-class team powered by the brightest game creators in the business and in transforming into a growth company who invests in our people and products, we will serve our players even better wherever and whenever they play,” added Cottle.

As part of this transformation, the Company’s new website featuring iGaming and land-based casino products, technology and services will now be lnw.com. This new portal to the Company offers an exciting look at player favorite games, as well as platforms, systems, player account management and hardware.

Light & Wonder will operate under an assumed name until a legal name change is complete in Spring 2022. At that time, the Company intends to start trading under a new stock ticker it has reserved, LNW.

About Light & Wonder, Inc.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc., is the global leader in cross-platform games and entertainment. The Company brings together 5,000 employees from six continents to connect content between land-based and digital channels with unmatched technology and distribution. Guided by a culture that values daring teamwork and creativity, the Company builds new worlds of play, developing game experiences loved by players around the globe. Its OpenGaming™ platform powers the largest digital-gaming network in the industry. The Company is committed to the highest standards of integrity, from promoting player responsibility to implementing sustainable practices. To learn more, visit lnw.com.

