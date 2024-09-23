Home Business Wire Science is beautiful – and tasty, too! Celebrating science in Saskatchewan with...
Business Wire

Science is beautiful – and tasty, too! Celebrating science in Saskatchewan with Global Biotech Week 2024

di Business Wire

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#agriculture–This province is an agricultural bioscience powerhouse, so from September 22 to 28, 2024, Global Biotech Week activities have been planned in Saskatoon and Regina to showcase science.


Ag-West Bio coordinates activities in Saskatchewan, with support from a volunteer committee. Karen Churchill, president and CEO, says the goal of Global Biotech Week is to bring attention to how biotechnology benefits society. “The world would look very different without biotechnology. Sustainable agriculture production, and innovations in food and medicine are made possible thanks to science. We need to take time to celebrate!”

Activities begin on September 23rd with the Taste of Innovation lunch, hosted by Farm & Food Care Saskatchewan to celebrate its 10th year anniversary, and ends with Beautiful Science at Nuit Blanche, Saskatoon’s free, night-time arts festival on September 28th, with many other informative and entertaining events in between! For details, visit globalbiotechweeksask.ca.

Saskatoon events

  • Sept. 23 – Taste of Innovation lunch
  • Sept. 23 – Science Teacher Workshop
  • Sept. 24 – Agriculture & Genetics webinar: Drs Mika Asai-Coakwell and Ketema Daba Abdi (USask)
  • Sept. 24 – Café Scientifique: Reading the Rings: Dr. Colin Laroque (USask)
  • Sept. 25 – An Apple a Day webinar: Okanagan Specialty Fruits
  • Sept. 25 – Ag-West Bio’s annual meeting and scavenger hunt
  • Sept. 25 & 26 – Canadian Light Source Tours
  • Sept. 26 – The Science Zone at All in for Literacy
  • Sept. 26 – Sneak Peek of Sask Food Centre Fermentation Facility
  • Sept. 26 – Biotech on the Road brewery tour
  • Sept. 28 – Beautiful Science at Nuit Blanche

In Regina, the Saskatchewan Science Centre will host hands-on biotech activities (such as DNA extraction) all week, and on September 26th, join scientists from the University of Regina for a Biotech Careers panel discussion.

Other activities:

  • Upcycled Art poster competition for elementary students
  • #GBW2024 #ScientistSelfiesGBW & #FindFelix on social media

For more information about Global Biotech Week in Saskatchewan, visit www.globalbiotechweeksask.ca

Contacts

Jackie Robin

Communications Director

Ag-West Bio

jackie.robin@agwest.sk.ca
(306) 229-0391

Articoli correlati

Fellows Fund Publishes In-Depth Enterprise AI Report Featuring Insights from 20 AI Fellows

Business Wire Business Wire -
The AI-Native Paradigm: Trends and Opportunities in Enterprise AI PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#enterpriseai--Fellows Fund is pleased to announce the release...
Continua a leggere

SeatGeek to Power Utah Hockey Club’s Ticketing Heading into the Club’s Inaugural Season

Business Wire Business Wire -
SeatGeek to provide optimized ticketing strategy to elevate fan engagement NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform transforming the live...
Continua a leggere

Drew Atwater Joins Bell Burnett & Associates as Principal, Bringing Unparalleled Expertise in the Water, Utilities and Transportation Sectors

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bell Burnett & Associates (BB&A) is thrilled to announce the addition of Drew Atwater as Principal. With...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php