Science is beautiful – and tasty, too! Celebrating science in Saskatchewan with Global Biotech Week 2024

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#agriculture–This province is an agricultural bioscience powerhouse, so from September 22 to 28, 2024, Global Biotech Week activities have been planned in Saskatoon and Regina to showcase science.





Ag-West Bio coordinates activities in Saskatchewan, with support from a volunteer committee. Karen Churchill, president and CEO, says the goal of Global Biotech Week is to bring attention to how biotechnology benefits society. “The world would look very different without biotechnology. Sustainable agriculture production, and innovations in food and medicine are made possible thanks to science. We need to take time to celebrate!”

Activities begin on September 23rd with the Taste of Innovation lunch, hosted by Farm & Food Care Saskatchewan to celebrate its 10th year anniversary, and ends with Beautiful Science at Nuit Blanche, Saskatoon’s free, night-time arts festival on September 28th, with many other informative and entertaining events in between! For details, visit globalbiotechweeksask.ca.

Saskatoon events

Sept. 23 – Taste of Innovation lunch

Sept. 23 – Science Teacher Workshop

Sept. 24 – Agriculture & Genetics webinar: Drs Mika Asai-Coakwell and Ketema Daba Abdi (USask)

Sept. 24 – Café Scientifique: Reading the Rings: Dr. Colin Laroque (USask)

Sept. 25 – An Apple a Day webinar: Okanagan Specialty Fruits

Sept. 25 – Ag-West Bio’s annual meeting and scavenger hunt

Sept. 25 & 26 – Canadian Light Source Tours

Sept. 26 – The Science Zone at All in for Literacy

Sept. 26 – Sneak Peek of Sask Food Centre Fermentation Facility

Sept. 26 – Biotech on the Road brewery tour

Sept. 28 – Beautiful Science at Nuit Blanche

In Regina, the Saskatchewan Science Centre will host hands-on biotech activities (such as DNA extraction) all week, and on September 26th, join scientists from the University of Regina for a Biotech Careers panel discussion.

Other activities:

Upcycled Art poster competition for elementary students

#GBW2024 #ScientistSelfiesGBW & #FindFelix on social media

For more information about Global Biotech Week in Saskatchewan, visit www.globalbiotechweeksask.ca

