Scienaptic’s AI-Powered Credit Decisioning Platform Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Leading AI-powered credit decisioning disruptor, Scienaptic AI, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

Scienaptic’s platform was designed to address outdated methods of credit decisioning that have failed millions of borrowers. In today’s dynamic environment, lenders need better ways to assess risk, and Scienaptic’s AI-powered credit decisioning platform offers a compelling solution.

With the platform’s next-generation AI, financial institutions can increase credit availability and make better, stronger credit decisions for both borrowers and members. Scienaptic empowers lenders to continuously improve the quality of their underwriting decisions, enabling them to say “yes” more often, and much faster.

“Innovation is driving growth in the global economy,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Scienaptic as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress.”

“Our mission is to enhance lives and fulfill dreams by bringing more people into a world where credit systems work,” said Pankaj Jain, President, Scienaptic. “Financial institutions of all sizes use Scienaptic’s AI to make instant, better and more personalized credit decisions, resulting in improved financial wellbeing for their customers and members.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Scienaptic AI

Scienaptic is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic’s AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to constantly improve the quality of underwriting decisions. This enables them to say ‘yes’ to borrowers more often and faster. The platform is used by lenders with assets exceeding $100 billion, enabling them to process over $22 billion in credit decisions, benefitting over two million credit union members and millions of borrowers across banks, autos, and online lenders.

