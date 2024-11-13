Scienaptic and Kentucky’s Credit Unions Partner to Bring AI to Credit Unions

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scienaptic AI, a leader in AI-powered credit underwriting, today announced a strategic partnership with the Kentucky’s Credit Unions (KCU) to bring advanced AI-driven underwriting technology to credit unions across Kentucky, enhancing their capacity to deliver smarter, more inclusive lending.





Since its founding in 1934, the Kentucky’s Credit Unions has served as an advocate and resource hub, advancing the cooperative principles of credit unions throughout the state. KCU supports its member credit unions through education, advocacy, and operational assistance, with a central focus on meeting the financial needs of Kentuckians. Partnering with innovative companies like Scienaptic underscores KCU’s commitment to equipping credit unions with cutting-edge tools that enrich member experiences and strengthen community financial health.

“Our partnership with Scienaptic reinforces our mission to elevate financial services for Kentucky’s credit unions,” said Jim Kasch, CEO of KCU. “Scienaptic’s AI-powered credit platform is a valuable addition, enabling our credit unions to grow memberships, refine risk management, and enhance service delivery. This collaboration empowers credit unions to meet evolving member needs while fostering financial wellness across our communities.”

“We are excited to partner with KCU to bring transformative AI-powered credit decisioning to Kentucky’s credit unions,” said Samantha Hubbard, VP of Business Development at Scienaptic AI. “Our platform is designed to fuel growth by helping credit unions expand lending, improve member experience, and enhance risk precision—perfectly aligning with KCUL’s vision of community-centered service.”

About Scienaptic

Founded in 2014, Scienaptic AI was built with a mission to drive financial inclusion at scale through AI-driven credit decisioning. The platform encapsulates a decade of technological innovations, integrating more data into decision-making processes, utilizing advanced machine learning algorithms, and supplementing them with rigorous risk and fair lending monitoring processes. This enables financial institutions to reach more borrowers, including underbanked and underserved individuals, and say “yes” more often without increasing risk.

In Sep 2024, its Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) received strategic equity investments from six of its credit union clients. It underscores Scienaptic’s unwavering commitment to the credit union community and its guiding principle of “people helping people.”

Today, over 150 lenders rely on Scienaptic’s platform to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of their underwriting decisions. Scienaptic-enabled lenders have processed over $80 billion in credit decisions and 400 million transactions, expanding credit access for millions of underserved individuals.

For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Chandan Pal



chandan@scienaptic.com

www.scienaptic.ai

50 West 47th Street, Ste. 1614, New York, NY, 10036



Ph: +1 212 244 4030