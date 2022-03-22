Home Business Wire Scienaptic AI Bridges Credit Gap Through Its Credit Decisioning Platform
Business Wire

Scienaptic AI Bridges Credit Gap Through Its Credit Decisioning Platform

di Business Wire

Platform will enable faster credit decisions and increased credit access across customer segments

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scienaptic AI, a leading global AI-powered credit decision platform provider, announced today that it has added DMI Finance as a client.

The Scienaptic platform is used by lenders with assets exceeding $100 billion, enabling them to process over $22 billion in credit decisions, benefitting over 2 million credit union members and millions of borrowers across sectors like banks, auto, and online lenders. This credit decisioning platform will help DMI, a technology-first and innovative digital finance company, to expand its reach to underserved customers, increase credit availability, and expand its customer base.

Joydip Gupta, APAC Head, Scienaptic AI, said, “We are keen to be working with DMI Finance to help them achieve their digital mission. DMI will be using Scienaptic’s business rule engine for consumer lending. We are confident that Scienaptic’s flexible decisioning engine that allows quick experimentation, with test-and-learn and portfolio analytics features, will enable DMI to serve more borrowers and boost credit approvals without increasing risk.”

About Scienaptic AI

Scienaptic is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic’s AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to constantly improve the quality of underwriting decisions. This enables them to say ‘yes’ to borrowers more often and faster. The platform is used by lenders with assets exceeding $100 billion, enabling them to process over $22 billion in credit decisions, benefitting over two million credit union members and millions of borrowers across banks, auto and online lenders.

For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Augusta Bauknight

augusta@williammills.com
678-781-7214

