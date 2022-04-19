Scibids Taps Nadia Gonzalez to Run Global Marketing and Wider Adoption of Paid Media AI for Brands and Agencies

The adtech and fintech impact pro joins at inflection point as industry seeks new breed of privacy-first automation, scale, and performance

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scibids, the global leader in artificial intelligence for digital marketing, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nadia Gonzalez to the newly-created position of chief marketing officer. The creation of the role and the decision to hire ad tech marketing veteran Gonzalez speak to the company’s vigorous growth plans.

“Scibids AI addresses many of the challenges and concerns of digital marketing,” said Remi Lemonnier, PhD, co-founder and president of Scibids. “We know Nadia will put programs in place that reinforce our innovative approach to the enormous global market. Like us, Nadia knows that privacy, reach and performance are key issues on the minds of marketers and is convinced they are things Scibids can solve for.”

Gonzalez brings more than 15 years of marketing experience to the position, including senior marketing roles at AdMeld (acquired by Google in 2011), Google, Berlin-based Sociomantic (acquired by Dunnhumby/Tesco in 2014), fintech firm Orchard Platform (acquired by Kabbage/American Express in 2018) and her own marketing services firm founded in 2018, where Gonzalez used her considerable marketing experience on behalf of early-stage adtech and fintech businesses globally. At every point in her career, she has provided strong leadership, measurable success, innovation, and impact in fast-changing industries.

“I’m humbled by the appointment. Scibids is a wonderful company with extraordinary leadership, and they’re on an urgent mission,” said Gonzalez. “I’ve been involved with many transformative teams and technologies, and I’ve been watching the work of the Scibids team for some time. I’m convinced that the potential for Scibids AI to accelerate the scale and performance of digital marketing is profound. They’ve engineered technology that doesn’t require cross-site tracking to provide performance, which speaks volumes about their values and respect for brands, agencies and consumers. I’m excited to help them grow the business.”

Scibids creates customizable AI that dramatically improves paid media performance without third-party cookies or other digital identifiers for ad decisioning – and it dramatically outperforms these problematic approaches. Scibids operates independently and utilizes a privacy-first approach.

“I’ve seen a lot throughout my career,” said Gonzalez, “but I’ve never seen performance at scale like this. To be a part of the Scibids team at this time is a real brass ring for a marketer, and I’m thrilled to be grabbing hold.”

Founded in Paris in 2016, Scibids is the independent global leader building Artificial Intelligence to make marketing more effective. Scibids AI supports strategic business outcomes for brands by building customizable algorithms for powerful ad decisioning that does not require user tracking and profiling. Scibids AI is enabled within leading Demand Side Platforms, helps unify the ad stack between planning and measurement, and delivers measurable ROI for a long-lasting competitive advantage. Scibids works across the digital marketing ecosystem, is used by thousands of brands and embraced by their media agencies worldwide. Learn more at www.scibids.com and download “AI, Privacy and the Future of Digital Marketing,” a marketers guide to growth in the post-cookie digital ecosystem.

