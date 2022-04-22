Schwab Advisor Services Announces Platform Integration With Salesforce Financial Services Cloud

Integration enables independent advisors to access Schwab data and perform workflows directly from Salesforce

WESTLAKE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#APIintegration–Schwab Advisor Services is developing a new app integration with Salesforce Financial Services Cloud, a significant enhancement for registered investment advisors (RIAs) on the Schwab platform.

Slated to go live in the second quarter, a new end-to-end API integration will enable independent advisors to create a differentiated client experience and fuel growth at their firms. This new app will replace an existing app and continue supporting advisors using Salesforce Sales Cloud.

“Independent advisors who custody with Schwab have been actively requesting this integration, so it’s an important milestone on our roadmap when it comes to third-party technology,” said Kartik Srinivasan, director, third-party integration, Schwab Digital Advisor Solutions. “Our efforts here demonstrate the breadth and depth of our integration capabilities, letting advisors build and operate tech stacks that make most sense for their firms and their clients.”

With this new integration, advisors on Schwab’s platform will be able to:

Initiate digital onboarding, including account opening, as well as change of address

View and incorporate real-time data on client account profiles, balances, and positions

Access status and receive alerts from Schwab Advisor Center on various actions, including move money, account open, and service requests

Additional capabilities will be made available to advisors on an ongoing basis.

“The financial advice industry is becoming increasingly competitive. Client experience is a critical differentiator for winning clients and building trust over the long term,” said Eran Agrios, SVP & GM, Salesforce Financial Services. “This integration with Schwab supercharges the purpose-built functionality of the Financial Services Cloud for independent advisory firms and helps them deepen their client relationships with every interaction. It also will help extend the value of Financial Services Cloud for independent advisory firms by improving advisor productivity and by increasing operational efficiencies.”

Salesforce, Financial Services Cloud, Sales Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Charles Schwab

At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients’ goals with passion and integrity.

More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Salesforce Financial Services Cloud

Built on the world’s #1 CRM platform, Financial Services Cloud enables financial services institutions to build trust by unifying the customer experience across channels, geographies, and lines of business — both consumer and commercial. With purpose-built industry functionality and all the capabilities of Sales Cloud and Service Cloud, wealth management firms can personalize client relationships at scale, supercharge advisor productivity and make smarter and faster client decisions by putting data to work with AI.

For more information about Schwab’s technology integration, visit: advisorservices.schwab.com/managing-your-business/tech-integration

Disclosures

Through its operating subsidiaries, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) provides a full range of securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, www.sipc.org), and affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; compliance and trade monitoring solutions; referrals to independent fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at www.schwab.com and www.aboutschwab.com.

TD Ameritrade Institutional, Division of TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, is a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Schwab Advisor Services™ serves independent investment advisors and includes the custody, trading, and support of Schwab.

Independent investment advisors are not owned by, affiliated with, or supervised by Schwab. For informational purposes only.

©2022 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (“Schwab”) All rights reserved. Member SIPC.

(0422-2W6K)

Contacts

Joseph A. Giannone



Charles Schwab



862-370-9144



Joseph.Giannone@Schwab.com

Lexy Siegel



The Neibart Group (TNG)



201-448-5835



as@neibartgroup.com