Schrödinger to Present at Truist Securities Life Sciences AI Symposium – Biotech & Tools

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced that management will participate at the Truist Securities Life Sciences AI Symposium – Biotech & Tools.

Karen Akinsanya, Ph.D., president of R&D, Therapeutics, will participate in a panel about technology-enabled drug discovery which will take place on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 10:10 a.m. ET. Additionally, a workshop, “Transforming Molecular Design of Novel Drug,” hosted by Ramy Farid, Ph.D., chief executive officer, is available on demand.

The on demand workshop and live panel can be accessed under “News & Events” in the investors section of Schrödinger’s website, https://ir.schrodinger.com/news-and-events/event-calendar and will be archived for approximately seven days.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based software platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is used by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger’s multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages the software platform to advance collaborative programs and its own pipeline of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs.

Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has over 650 employees and is engaged with customers and collaborators in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.

