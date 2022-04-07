Home Business Wire SchoolMint Acquires Enrollhand to Launch Innovative School Marketing and Branding
Business Wire

SchoolMint Acquires Enrollhand to Launch Innovative School Marketing and Branding

di Business Wire

Acquisition strengthens SchoolMint’s capabilities in helping schools increase student enrollment

LAFAYETTE, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SchoolMint®, the leading provider of Strategic Enrollment Management for K-12 education, announced today it has completed the acquisition of Enrollhand, a leading provider of highly-customized and personalized marketing solutions for K-12 schools and districts. Through the acquisition, SchoolMint can better help schools and districts attract and enroll more students and families and retain them for years to come.


“Our customers count on us to help them attract, enroll, and retain more students. We know that begins with ensuring parents and families know about a school and its programs,” said SchoolMint CEO Bryan MacDonald. “Enrollhand’s highly personalized and effective branding and marketing solutions are proven to help schools attract and enroll more students and families. Pairing Enrollhand’s offerings with our newly launched SchoolMint Engage platform will create an unbeatable combination of tools that help schools increase enrollment.”

The addition of Enrollhand allows SchoolMint to innovate further and expand the impact of Strategic Enrollment Management in K-12. Strategic Enrollment Management helps schools and districts stabilize and strengthen their year-over-year enrollment by focusing on attracting and enrolling more students and families and retaining them for years to come.

“We are thrilled to be joining the SchoolMint team,” said Enrollhand Co-Founder Alexis Marinopoulos. “Enrollhand and SchoolMint already serve many of the same customers, and we have been asked many times about working more closely together. Our customers will experience a truly comprehensive solution that brings together everything schools need to attract more families and teachers.”

“Enrollhand has perfected a unique, highly-personalized approach to helping schools quickly improve their branding and marketing efforts in a way that fits into school budgets,” Enrollhand Co-Founder Andreas Marinopoulos added. “We are confident that SchoolMint is the best home for the Enrollhand team, and this combination will allow us to serve our customers better than ever.”

MacDonald added, “Education customers have been waiting for the combination of Enrollhand’s personalized branding and marketing capabilities with the software tools provided by SchoolMint Engage. This combination offers the entire SchoolMint ‘Attract’ story in one place.”

According to SchoolMint’s Chief Enrollment Officer, Nick LeRoy, “SchoolMint has long been seen as the leader in school enrollment, including strategic marketing and branding. With Enrollhand, SchoolMint is ready to offer this capability at scale.”

About SchoolMint

SchoolMint Inc. is dedicated to helping educators create bright, sustainable futures. Serving more than 11 million students and families in more than 16,000 schools across the country, SchoolMint is the leading provider of Strategic Enrollment Management (SEM) solutions for K-12. With products that put the family experience first while generating powerful insights, SchoolMint is committed to helping schools attract and enroll more students, families, and teachers and retain them for years to come. SchoolMint is backed by BV Investment Partners and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Learn more at SchoolMint.com.

About Enrollhand

Enrollhand is the leader in providing highly personalized school marketing and branding solutions specifically designed for K-12 schools to maximize their enrollment efforts. www.enrollhand.com

Contacts

Spencer Kerrigan
Chief Revenue Officer
spencer.kerrigan@schoolmint.com
844.287.2466

Articoli correlati

SamCart Raises $82 Million Series B To Service Thriving Creator Economy

Business Wire Business Wire -
eCommerce platform built for content creators has recorded near triple digit percentage growth for three consecutive years AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SamCart,...
Continua a leggere

ISACA Conference North America 2022 Explores Emerging Technologies and Tech Career Development

Business Wire Business Wire -
SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ISACA will host its ISACA Conference North America 2022 hybrid event, 4-6 May 2022, in New Orleans,...
Continua a leggere

Crystal Group Advances Energy Modernization With VMware Validated Solutions

Business Wire Business Wire -
HIAWATHA, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#gridmodernization--Crystal Group, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of rugged computer and electronic hardware, announced today its...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

SamCart Raises $82 Million Series B To Service Thriving Creator Economy

Business Wire