SchoolMint Acquires Enrollhand to Launch Innovative School Marketing and Branding

Acquisition strengthens SchoolMint’s capabilities in helping schools increase student enrollment

LAFAYETTE, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SchoolMint®, the leading provider of Strategic Enrollment Management for K-12 education, announced today it has completed the acquisition of Enrollhand, a leading provider of highly-customized and personalized marketing solutions for K-12 schools and districts. Through the acquisition, SchoolMint can better help schools and districts attract and enroll more students and families and retain them for years to come.





“Our customers count on us to help them attract, enroll, and retain more students. We know that begins with ensuring parents and families know about a school and its programs,” said SchoolMint CEO Bryan MacDonald. “Enrollhand’s highly personalized and effective branding and marketing solutions are proven to help schools attract and enroll more students and families. Pairing Enrollhand’s offerings with our newly launched SchoolMint Engage platform will create an unbeatable combination of tools that help schools increase enrollment.”

The addition of Enrollhand allows SchoolMint to innovate further and expand the impact of Strategic Enrollment Management in K-12. Strategic Enrollment Management helps schools and districts stabilize and strengthen their year-over-year enrollment by focusing on attracting and enrolling more students and families and retaining them for years to come.

“We are thrilled to be joining the SchoolMint team,” said Enrollhand Co-Founder Alexis Marinopoulos. “Enrollhand and SchoolMint already serve many of the same customers, and we have been asked many times about working more closely together. Our customers will experience a truly comprehensive solution that brings together everything schools need to attract more families and teachers.”

“Enrollhand has perfected a unique, highly-personalized approach to helping schools quickly improve their branding and marketing efforts in a way that fits into school budgets,” Enrollhand Co-Founder Andreas Marinopoulos added. “We are confident that SchoolMint is the best home for the Enrollhand team, and this combination will allow us to serve our customers better than ever.”

MacDonald added, “Education customers have been waiting for the combination of Enrollhand’s personalized branding and marketing capabilities with the software tools provided by SchoolMint Engage. This combination offers the entire SchoolMint ‘Attract’ story in one place.”

According to SchoolMint’s Chief Enrollment Officer, Nick LeRoy, “SchoolMint has long been seen as the leader in school enrollment, including strategic marketing and branding. With Enrollhand, SchoolMint is ready to offer this capability at scale.”

About SchoolMint

SchoolMint Inc. is dedicated to helping educators create bright, sustainable futures. Serving more than 11 million students and families in more than 16,000 schools across the country, SchoolMint is the leading provider of Strategic Enrollment Management (SEM) solutions for K-12. With products that put the family experience first while generating powerful insights, SchoolMint is committed to helping schools attract and enroll more students, families, and teachers and retain them for years to come. SchoolMint is backed by BV Investment Partners and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Learn more at SchoolMint.com.

About Enrollhand

Enrollhand is the leader in providing highly personalized school marketing and branding solutions specifically designed for K-12 schools to maximize their enrollment efforts. www.enrollhand.com

