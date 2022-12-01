Schneider recognized with P&G Supplier Excellence Award

The company is the only carrier to win

GREEN BAY, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, has received the 2022 External Business Partner Excellence Award from Procter & Gamble (P&G) in honor of the carrier’s level of trust and collaboration. P&G works with 60,000-70,000 suppliers each year, including Schneider, and gives out 80 supplier awards annually. Schneider is the only carrier awarded a supplier award this year.

The External Business Partner Excellence Award recognizes Schneider as a carrier that has gone above and beyond, providing outstanding support to P&G by showing excellence across five key areas:

Commercial

Operational

Relationship

Citizenship

Innovation/Sustainability

“ This award embodies Schneider’s values and ultimately builds on our promise of always delivering, always ahead,” said Schneider Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Erin Van Zeeland. “ Our associates are committed to supporting P&G, we have also instituted sustainable practices for their supply chain.”

Schneider helped reduce P&G’s carbon emissions by 10% over the last three years by converting a lane from truckload to intermodal.

To learn more about sustainability at Schneider, visit: https://schneider.com/company/corporate-responsibility/sustainability.

