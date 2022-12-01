<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Schneider recognized with P&G Supplier Excellence Award
Schneider recognized with P&G Supplier Excellence Award

The company is the only carrier to win

GREEN BAY, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, has received the 2022 External Business Partner Excellence Award from Procter & Gamble (P&G) in honor of the carrier’s level of trust and collaboration. P&G works with 60,000-70,000 suppliers each year, including Schneider, and gives out 80 supplier awards annually. Schneider is the only carrier awarded a supplier award this year.

The External Business Partner Excellence Award recognizes Schneider as a carrier that has gone above and beyond, providing outstanding support to P&G by showing excellence across five key areas:

  • Commercial
  • Operational
  • Relationship
  • Citizenship
  • Innovation/Sustainability

This award embodies Schneider’s values and ultimately builds on our promise of always delivering, always ahead,” said Schneider Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Erin Van Zeeland. “Our associates are committed to supporting P&G, we have also instituted sustainable practices for their supply chain.”

Schneider helped reduce P&G’s carbon emissions by 10% over the last three years by converting a lane from truckload to intermodal.

To learn more about sustainability at Schneider, visit: https://schneider.com/company/corporate-responsibility/sustainability.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $5.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Contacts

Kara Leiterman, Media Relations Manager

M 920-370-7188

leitermank@schneider.com

