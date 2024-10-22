Schneider FreightPower® platform unleashes unprecedented new opportunities for owner-operators

The company’s digital platform offers new tools and increased load options to enhance owner-operator productivity and revenue opportunities

GREEN BAY, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, is enhancing how it conducts business with owner-operators with its game-changing Schneider FreightPower® platform. The newly expanded and updated platform offers owner-operators significantly more access to Schneider’s diverse range of freight options. It also includes easy-to-use functionality and search features designed to provide flexibility and help supercharge the owner-operator’s business operations.





Schneider FreightPower offers owner-operators the opportunity to generate revenue and strengthen their business through:

Increased access to freight : Owner-operators now have access to more of Schneider’s expansive freight offerings, including traditional owner-operator loads and other freight managed by Schneider.

: Owner-operators now have access to more of Schneider’s expansive freight offerings, including traditional owner-operator loads and other freight managed by Schneider. Enhanced features : Accessible on any device – mobile, desktop or tablet – the platform offers superior functionality and provides detailed load information, favorite searches and reload options for better planning and fewer deadheads.

: Accessible on any device – mobile, desktop or tablet – the platform offers superior functionality and provides detailed load information, favorite searches and reload options for better planning and fewer deadheads. High drop and hook rate : Over 95% of the freight opportunities available to owner-operators on the platform are drop and hook shipments, which can help them increase their efficiency and productivity.

: Over 95% of the freight opportunities available to owner-operators on the platform are drop and hook shipments, which can help them increase their efficiency and productivity. Trip planning: Loads posted will now show road miles, a user-friendly change that can help owner-operators perform more accurate trip-planning.

“ Collaborating with owner-operators is an important component in the success of our business and the reliable service we can provide customers, which is why the network has grown tremendously in the last 25 years,” said Schneider Senior Vice President and General Manager of Truckload and Mexico John Bozec. “ We want to invest in tools that support owner-operators in running and growing their businesses. With Schneider FreightPower, they gain access to better load management, increasing their productivity and revenue potential.”

Schneider began testing this new facet of FreightPower with a pilot group of owner-operators already active on the platform. This approach enabled Schneider to collect valuable feedback, ensuring optimal results and functionality. Ultimately, the feedback helped create a user-friendly experience that saves owner-operators time and simplifies their path to success.

Schneider FreightPower connects Van Truckload owner-operators doing business with Schneider to easy-to-use technology that helps them efficiently operate their businesses and meet their goals. For more information about FreightPower, please visit: SchneiderOwnerOperators.com.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for nearly 90 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and X: @WeAreSchneider.

Source: Schneider SNDR

Contacts

Kara Leiterman, Media Relations Manager



M 920-370-7188



leitermank@schneider.com

schneider.com/news