Schneider Electric’s Shannon Sbar Recognized for Leadership and Innovation with Two Industry Awards

Winner of the Bronze Stevie Award for Female Executive of the Year from the American Business Awards

Named to the 2022 CRN Most Influential Channel Chiefs List, this for the sixth consecutive year

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ChannelPartnerSucess—Schneider Electric, leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced that Shannon Sbar, Vice President of Channels, has won the Bronze Stevie® Award for Female Executive of the Year in the Business Services category from the American Business Awards. She has also been named to the 2022 Channel Chiefs list – this for the sixth consecutive year – from CRN, a brand of The Channel Company.

In her 15 years at Schneider Electric, Sbar has maintained unwavering commitment to channel partners’ success and uplifting women in the industry. As Vice President of Channels, Sbar is responsible for driving revenue, strategy, and profitability within the North American Channel Sales and Marketing organizations. Under her direction, Schneider Electric’s Channel team, which consists of IT Distribution, National Solution Providers, Electrical Distribution, National VARs, Etail and Retail, has demonstrated great progress in increasing business effectiveness, creating strategic relationships, driving growth and improving customer satisfaction.

“Shannon’s leadership over the last 15 years has been nothing short of extraordinary. We’re elated that her dedication to the success of her colleagues, customers, partners, industry peers, and Schneider Electric as a whole, is continuing to receive the recognition it deserves,” said Jay Owen, Senior Vice President, North America Secure Power division at Schneider Electric. “Her intuition and expertise have had a significant impact on how our partner community is overcoming the challenges of today while keeping an eye towards the innovations of tomorrow.”

CRN’s Channel Chiefs Award

CRN’s annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence and innovation in channel leadership. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs and partnerships.

A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature and accomplishments as channel advocates.

2021 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards.

More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year.

