Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure™ Foxboro™ Distributed Control System Certified to Industry-leading ISASecure SSA Level 1 Cybersecurity Standard

Company is first industrial control systems provider to receive ISASecure ISA/IEC 62443 cybersecurity certifications across distributed control system, components, secure development lifecycle, and system integration

Secure-by-design and certified DCS allow customers to build cyber standards-compliant automation solutions

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cybersecurity—Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation and recognized as the world’s most sustainable corporation in 2021 by Corporate Knights Global 100 Index, announced that its EcoStruxure Foxboro Distributed Control System (DCS) has been certified to the internationally recognized and industry-prevailing ISASecure® System Security Assurance 4.0.0 Level 1 ISA/IEC 62443-3-3 cybersecurity standard.

This endorsement complements the company’s existing ISA/IEC 62443-4-2 ISASecure® Component Security Assurance (CSA) 1.0.0 and ISA/IEC 62443-4-1 ISASecure® Security Development Lifecycle Assurance (SDLA) 2.0.0 certifications, and its IEC62443-2-4 System Integrator Security for Industrial automation and control systems certifications, which were received in 2019, 2020, and 2021, respectively. As a result, Schneider Electric becomes the first industrial automation systems provider to receive these critical cybersecurity certifications across its distributed control system, components, secure development lifecycle and system integration.

Securing critical operations around the world

Issued by The ISA Security Compliance Institute, the ISASecure® Level 1 ISA/IEC 62443-3-3 certification confirms that Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Foxboro DCS development practices are subject to robust testing and adhere to the most vigorous development protocols and practices, which help customers defend their most critical operating assets and processes from cyber-attacks.

“Schneider Electric has consistently been a thought leader in automation and control systems cybersecurity,” said Andre Ristaino, ISA Managing Director of the ISASecure certification program. “The company proactively contributes to global ISA cybersecurity programs, like ISA99 standards, LOGIIC, ISASecure and the ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance. Their commitment to elevating cybersecurity to an engineering discipline has been foundational to improving how industry secures and protects the world’s most critical operations and assets.”

“In the age of the digital transformation, as operating assets become further connected, more resilient control systems and components are required to reduce and prevent cybersecurity risks that impact the safety, efficiency and sustainability of the operation,” said Michael J Martinez, Foxboro DCS Global Leader at Schneider Electric. “We began our pursuit of these all-important ISASecure certifications in three disciplines – components, certified systems and certified development organizations – several years earlier. This certification continues that journey, delivers another level of confidence to all our customers and partners and reaffirms that cybersecurity is intrinsic to our industrial automation systems, software and solutions.”

Schneider Electric is the First Founding Member of the ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance, a collaborative forum of member companies that aim to advance cybersecurity awareness, education, readiness and knowledge sharing industry-wide on a global scale. The Alliance’s objectives include: expanding the development and use of the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards; knowledge-sharing in an open environment; providing best practice tools to help companies secure their infrastructure; creating education and certification programs and advocating for cybersecurity awareness; sensible approaches with world governments and regulatory bodies.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, endpoint to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

