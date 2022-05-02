Schneider Electric Appoints Jana Gerber as President, Microgrid North America

Gerber will be responsible for growing Schneider Electric’s microgrid business in North America, including go-to-market strategies for emerging market segments

Her unique experience in driving solution adoption and consulting will support customers on their sustainability and resilience journeys

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AccessToEnergy—Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the appointment of Jana Gerber as President, Microgrid North America.

In this role, Gerber will be responsible for growing the commercial microgrid business in the region and supporting customers in their sustainability and resilience journeys. With a strong background in a variety of customer-facing capacities, she will oversee our North American go-to-market strategies and delivery.

“With more than 300 microgrid installations to date, we are on a mission to build a more decarbonized and digital world where more electricity sources are from renewables like microgrids,” said Annette Clayton, CEO, Schneider Electric North America. “These efforts require a skilled and innovative leader, which is exactly why Jana is uniquely positioned to take the business into the next phase of growth.”

With over two decades of experience at Schneider Electric, Gerber brings a deep knowledge of customer pain points and understanding around collaborative work across the organization. Her expertise in sustainability consulting services and strategic account management allows her to deliver tailored services for new and existing customers, with a particular focus on leading electrification efforts to build more resilient and sustainable operations for customers.

Dallas-based Gerber serves as a Board Member for the Association of Medical Facility Professionals North Texas Chapter and is a Go Red Executive Leadership Team and Circle of Red Member for the Dallas Chapter of the American Heart Association.

Jana graduated from Washington State University with a B.S. in Civil Engineering.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values. www.se.com

