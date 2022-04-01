Schneider Electric Appoints Amit Chaturvedy as Managing Partner, SE Ventures

Schneider Electric is combining its venture investments and partnership activities under SE Ventures, led by Amit Chaturvedy, to better serve entrepreneurs across the globe

Amit will focus on driving Schneider Electric’s innovation agenda, building upon SE Ventures successful fund of €500M

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has appointed Amit Chaturvedy as Managing Partner, SE Ventures. In this new role, Amit will drive and strengthen Schneider Electric’s long-term value creation in energy management and industrial automation. He will spearhead this effort with the current SE Ventures general partners – Grant Allen and Varun Jain. Together, this senior team has collective investing experience of over forty years.

The announcement comes as Schneider Electric combines the SE Ventures investment team and partnership team into a new organization for its corporate innovation program, Innovation at the Edge. Through this evolution, SE Ventures will continue to deploy its highly successful fund of €500M and leverage subsequent funds to invest in companies driving the electrification and digital transformation for homes, buildings, data centers, critical infrastructure, and industrial facilities. In the last three years, the company has made 38 direct investments, 8 incubations, 4 fund-of-fund investments and collaborated on over 200 projects with startup firms. SE Ventures is committed to expanding its investments, leveraging partnerships and incubation activities with start-ups, other venture capital firms, and external and internal stakeholders.

“We are experiencing three critical transformations – electrification, sustainability, and digitization. Bringing these together for a more energy efficient and resilient world requires the kind of long-term ambition and strategic investment experience that Amit brings to the table,” said Nadège Petit, Chief Innovation Officer at Schneider Electric. “We are thrilled to welcome Amit into this new role, and for the ambitious focus he will bring to ensuring innovation as an essential pathway to a more electric, digitized and sustainable future.”

Amit joins Schneider Electric from Cisco Systems, where he most recently served as Global Head, Enterprise Technology, Cisco Investments and Corporate Development, with a focus on enterprise infrastructure, cloud, data centers and IoT. In this role, he created a new IoT investing practice at Cisco and was a key enabler of several marquee acquisitions leading to the creation of partnerships, new business units and a company-wide realignment of strategic priorities at Cisco.

In his new role, Amit will be responsible for identifying, investing, and partnering with best-in-class startups to help create and scale innovative offers and businesses that will accelerate Schneider Electric’s impact and bring value to its customers. He will work closely with internal and external stakeholders to anticipate current and future needs and identify strategic partners, while building an innovation culture that synergizes Schneider’s businesses and Innovation at the Edge to deliver sustainable value to Schneider Electric, its partners and its customers – reflecting SE Ventures’ mission since its inception in 2018.

“Schneider Electric is a global leader with a strong culture of sustainability and innovation, and I am very excited to be driving SE Ventures forward,” said Amit. “In the face of global energy demand, there is a massive opportunity to leverage the modern enterprise technology stack and create innovative solutions in energy management, electrification and automation – but it requires swift action. I look forward to partnering with the business leaders at Schneider Electric to tackle the most pressing challenges and help Schneider Electric in its mission to be the digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.”

Prior to Cisco, Amit was a growth equity investor at Summit Partners, and previously worked in marketing and R&D roles at Cummins. He earned his Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology – Mumbai, Masters in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University, and MBA from Harvard Business School.

