Schlumberger Announces Update on Russia Operations

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Schlumberger (SLB: NYSE)

Schlumberger today provided the following update with regard to its operations in Russia:

“We have watched with immense concern as the conflict in Ukraine has escalated,” said Chief Executive Officer Olivier Le Peuch. “First and foremost, we are deeply focused on the health, safety and security of our employees, colleagues and their families in Ukraine, Russia and throughout the region.

“As the situation has developed, we have been evaluating our path forward, and have decided to immediately suspend new investment and technology deployment to our Russia operations. We continue to actively monitor this dynamic situation and will fulfill any existing activity in full compliance with applicable international laws and sanctions.

“Safety and security are at the core of who we are as a company, and we urge a cessation of the conflict and a restoration of safety and security in the region.”​

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger (SLB: NYSE) is a technology company that partners with customers to access energy. Our people, representing over 160 nationalities, are providing leading digital solutions and deploying innovative technologies to enable performance and sustainability for the global energy industry. With expertise in more than 120 countries, Schlumberger collaborates to create technology that unlocks access to energy for the benefit of all.

Find out more at www.slb.com.

