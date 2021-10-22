Schlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2021 Results

Global revenue of $5.85 billion increased 4% sequentially and 11% year-on-year

International revenue was $4.68 billion and North America revenue was $1.13 billion

GAAP EPS, including charges and credits, was $0.39 and increased 30% sequentially

EPS, excluding charges and credits, was $0.36 and increased 20% sequentially

Cash flow from operations was $1.07 billion and free cash flow was $671 million

Board approved quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) today reported results for the third-quarter 2021.

Third-Quarter Results (Stated in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Change Sept. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Sept. 30, 2020 Sequential Year-on-year Revenue* $5,847 $5,634 $5,258 4% 11% Income (loss) before taxes – GAAP basis $691 $542 $(54) 28% n/m Net income (loss) – GAAP basis $550 $431 $(82) 28% n/m Diluted EPS (loss per share) – GAAP basis $0.39 $0.30 $(0.06) 30% n/m Adjusted EBITDA** $1,296 $1,198 $1,018 8% 27% Adjusted EBITDA margin** 22.2% 21.3% 19.4% 90 bps 280 bps Pretax segment operating income** $908 $807 $575 12% 58% Pretax segment operating margin** 15.5% 14.3% 10.9% 120 bps 460 bps Net income, excluding charges & credits** $514 $431 $228 19% 126% Diluted EPS, excluding charges & credits** $0.36 $0.30 $0.16 20% 125% Revenue by Geography International $4,675 $4,511 $4,210 4% 11% North America* 1,129 1,083 1,034 4% 9% Other 43 40 14 n/m n/m $5,847 $5,634 $5,258 4% 11%

*Schlumberger divested certain businesses in North America during the fourth quarter of 2020. These businesses generated revenue of $245 million during the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of these divestitures, global third-quarter 2021 revenue increased 17% year-on-year. North America third-quarter 2021 revenue, excluding the impact of these divestitures, increased 43% year-on-year. **These are non-GAAP financial measures. See sections titled “Charges & Credits”, “Divisions”, and “Supplemental Information” for details. n/m = not meaningful

(Stated in millions) Three Months Ended Change Sept. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Sept. 30, 2020 Sequential Year-on-year Revenue by Division Digital & Integration $812 $817 $738 -1% 10% Reservoir Performance* 1,192 1,117 1,215 7% -2% Well Construction 2,273 2,110 1,837 8% 24% Production Systems** 1,674 1,681 1,532 0% 9% Other (104) (91) (64) n/m n/m $5,847 $5,634 $5,258 4% 11% Pretax Operating Income by Division Digital & Integration $284 $274 $201 4% 42% Reservoir Performance 190 156 103 22% 85% Well Construction 345 272 173 27% 99% Production Systems 166 171 132 -3% 26% Other (77) (66) (34) n/m n/m $908 $807 $575 12% 58% Pretax Operating Margin by Division Digital & Integration 35.0% 33.5% 27.2% 154 bps 784 bps Reservoir Performance 16.0% 13.9% 8.4% 202 bps 751 bps Well Construction 15.2% 12.9% 9.4% 230 bps 576 bps Production Systems 9.9% 10.2% 8.6% -27 bps 129 bps Other n/m n/m n/m n/m n/m 15.5% 14.3% 10.9% 120 bps 460 bps

*Schlumberger divested its OneStim® pressure pumping business in North America during the fourth quarter of 2020. This business generated revenue of $219 million during the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of this divestiture, Reservoir Performance third-quarter 2021 revenue increased 20% year-on-year. **Schlumberger divested its low-flow artificial lift business in North America during the fourth quarter of 2020. This business generated revenue of $26 million during the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of this divestiture, Production Systems third-quarter 2021 revenue increased 11% year-on-year. n/m = not meaningful

Schlumberger CEO Olivier Le Peuch commented, “We started the second half of the year with strong results, delivering another quarter of sequential revenue growth, a fifth consecutive quarter of margin expansion, and a solid free cash flow performance. Revenue growth was led by Well Construction and Reservoir Performance, our predominantly service-oriented Divisions, delivering quality revenue that more than offset the impact of transitory global supply and logistics constraints in Production Systems. International revenue grew 11% year-on-year and is on track to meet our double-digit revenue growth ambition for the second half of 2021 compared to the same period last year.

“Our returns-focused strategy continues to deliver exceptional results at this early point of the growth cycle. Our third-quarter pretax segment operating margin reached its highest level since 2015 and cash flow from operations was $1.07 billion. I am excited about our improving earnings and cash flow potential as the macro outlook for energy strengthens significantly through 2022 and beyond.

“Geographically, international revenue of $4.68 billion grew 4% sequentially and 11% year-on-year. The sequential revenue increase was led by double-digit growth in Latin America complemented by sustained activity in the Europe/CIS/Africa and Middle East & Asia areas. In North America, revenue of $1.13 billion grew 4% sequentially and 9% year-on-year. The sequential growth was driven mainly by a strong seasonal rebound in land drilling, higher Asset Performance Solutions (APS) revenue in Canada, and an increase in drilling revenue in North America offshore.

“Among the Divisions, Well Construction continued its growth momentum, with revenue increasing 8% sequentially due to higher international and North America drilling activity both on land and offshore. Similarly, Reservoir Performance revenue increased 7% sequentially from higher exploration and appraisal activity across the international markets. Revenue from Digital & Integration and Production Systems was essentially flat.

“Sequentially, third-quarter pretax segment operating income increased 12% with pretax segment operating margin expanding by 120 basis points (bps) to 15.5%, while adjusted EBITDA margin grew 90 bps to 22.2%. This was driven by our Well Construction and Reservoir Performance Divisions. We are starting to see signs of improved service rates in both of these Divisions driven by our technology, which is creating visibly higher value for our customers and resulting in stronger technology adoption and activity share gains—particularly in the international markets.

“Third-quarter cash flow from operations was $1.07 billion and free cash flow was $671 million. On a year-to-date basis, we have generated free cash flow of $1.70 billion, which has allowed us to reduce our net debt by $1.43 billion since the beginning of the year.

“Looking ahead, we anticipate another quarter of growth, and expect to close 2021 with strong momentum that will set the foundation for an exceptional growth cycle.

“The industry macro fundamentals have visibly strengthened this year, particularly in recent weeks—with demand recovery, oil and gas commodity prices at recent highs, low inventory levels, and encouraging trends in pandemic containment efforts. Absent a recession or pandemic-related setback, these favorable conditions are expected to materially drive investment over the next few years—particularly internationally—and result in exceptional multiyear capital spending growth globally, both on land and offshore. As the market leader, we have an advantaged position from which to capture this growth given our technology, integration capability, and international strength, with our core poised for activity and earnings outperformance.

“In this context and given our financial outperformance at this point in the cycle, we are increasingly confident in achieving our mid-cycle adjusted EBITDA margin ambition of 25% or higher and sustaining a double-digit free cash flow margin throughout the cycle.”

Other Events

On October 21, 2021, Schlumberger’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of outstanding common stock, payable on January 13, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 1, 2021.

Revenue by Geographical Area

(Stated in millions) Three Months Ended Change Sept. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Sept. 30, 2020 Sequential Year-on-year North America* $1,129 $1,083 $1,034 4% 9% Latin America 1,160 1,057 828 10% 40% Europe/CIS/Africa 1,481 1,453 1,397 2% 6% Middle East & Asia 2,034 2,001 1,986 2% 2% Other 43 40 13 n/m n/m $5,847 $5,634 $5,258 4% 11% International $4,675 $4,511 $4,210 4% 11% North America* $1,129 $1,083 $1,034 4% 9%

*Schlumberger divested certain businesses in North America during the fourth quarter of 2020. These businesses generated revenue of $245 million during the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of these divestitures, global third-quarter 2021 revenue increased 17% year-on-year. North America third-quarter 2021 revenue, excluding the impact of these divestitures, increased 43% year-on-year. n/m = not meaningful

North America

North America revenue of $1.13 billion increased 4% sequentially, with both land and offshore revenue increasing, driven primarily by Well Construction activity. The sequential growth was due to a strong seasonal rebound in land drilling, higher APS revenue in Canada, and higher drilling revenue in North America offshore that was partially offset by hurricane-related disruption.

International

International revenue of $4.68 billion increased 4% sequentially led by double-digit growth in Latin America that was complemented by sustained activity in the Europe/CIS/Africa and Middle East & Asia areas.

Revenue in Latin America of $1.16 billion increased 10% sequentially due to double-digit revenue growth in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil from robust activity in Well Construction, Reservoir Performance, and Production Systems, respectively. Revenue in Guyana, Ecuador, and Colombia also increased, driven by higher wireline and intervention activity in Reservoir Performance.

Europe/CIS/Africa revenue of $1.48 billion increased 2% sequentially, with growth reported in Scandinavia, Russia, Angola, and Nigeria. Peak summer drilling drove higher Well Construction activity in Scandinavia and Russia. Sustained exploration activity in Africa drove higher wireline and stimulation activity in Reservoir Performance, while Production Systems sales increased in Angola.

Revenue in the Middle East & Asia of $2.03 billion increased 2% sequentially with growth in Australia, East Asia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Revenue in Australia and Indonesia increased from higher offshore drilling, benefiting Well Construction. East Asia revenue increased with growth across all four Divisions. In the Middle East, revenue in Saudi Arabia and Qatar grew from higher Reservoir Performance activity.

Results by Division

Digital & Integration

(Stated in millions) Three Months Ended Change Sept. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Sept. 30, 2020 Sequential Year-on-year Revenue International $615 $625 $603 -2% 2% North America 196 191 134 3% 46% Other 1 1 1 n/m n/m $812 $817 $738 -1% 10% Pretax operating income $284 $274 $201 4% 42% Pretax operating margin 35.0% 33.5% 27.2% 154 bps 784 bps n/m = not meaningful

Digital & Integration revenue of $812 million declined 1% sequentially as higher APS project revenue was offset by lower digital solutions revenue following strong software sales in the second quarter. Revenue grew in North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Asia, offset by lower revenue in Europe/CIS/Africa.

Digital & Integration pretax operating margin of 35% expanded 154 bps sequentially, primarily due to increased profitability from APS projects.

Reservoir Performance

(Stated in millions) Three Months Ended Change Sept. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Sept. 30, 2020 Sequential Year-on-year Revenue* International $1,112 $1,038 $937 7% 19% North America* 79 79 275 1% -71% Other 1 – 3 n/m n/m $1,192 $1,117 $1,215 7% -2% Pretax operating income $190 $156 $103 22% 85% Pretax operating margin 16.0% 13.9% 8.4% 202 bps 751 bps

*Schlumberger divested its OneStim pressure pumping business in North America during the fourth quarter of 2020. This business generated revenue of $219 million during the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of this divestiture, global third-quarter 2021 revenue increased 20% year-on-year. North America third-quarter 2021 revenue, excluding the impact of this divestiture, increased 41% year-on-year. n/m = not meaningful

Reservoir Performance revenue of $1.19 billion increased 7% sequentially due to higher exploration and appraisal programs across the international markets. Double-digit growth in Latin America was driven by higher wireline evaluation activity in Guyana and Mexico, higher intervention activity in Brazil and Ecuador, and increased stimulation activity in Argentina. Revenue also grew in Europe and Africa primarily due to higher wireline evaluation activity. In addition, Saudi Arabia and Qatar revenue increased due to higher stimulation and intervention activity.

Reservoir Performance pretax operating margin of 16% expanded 202 bps sequentially. Profitability was boosted by higher offshore and exploration activity and a favorable technology mix, particularly in Latin America and Africa.

Well Construction

(Stated in millions) Three Months Ended Change Sept. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Sept. 30, 2020 Sequential Year-on-year Revenue International $1,839 $1,708 $1,562 8% 18% North America 382 352 235 9% 62% Other 52 50 40 n/m n/m $2,273 $2,110 $1,837 8% 24% Pretax operating income $345 $272 $173 27% 99% Pretax operating margin 15.2% 12.9% 9.4% 230 bps 576 bps n/m = not meaningful

Well Construction revenue of $2.27 billion increased 8% sequentially due to higher land and offshore drilling across the international markets and increased rig activity in North America. North America revenue growth was driven by strong seasonal rebound on land drilling in Canada and higher offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, notwithstanding the hurricane effects during the quarter. International revenue was driven by double-digit growth in Latin America, Africa, and Russia & Central Asia from the combination of increased offshore exploration activity and the peak of summer land drilling campaigns.

Well Construction pretax operating margin of 15% improved sequentially by 230 bps due to higher drilling revenue, boosted by the favorable mix of activity and new technology.

Production Systems

(Stated in millions) Three Months Ended Change Sept. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Sept. 30, 2020 Sequential Year-on-year Revenue* International $1,205 $1,220 $1,138 -1% 6% North America* 469 458 389 3% 21% Other – 3 5 n/m n/m $1,674 $1,681 $1,532 0% 9% Pretax operating income $166 $171 $132 -3% 26% Pretax operating margin 9.9% 10.2% 8.6% -27 bps 129 bps

*Schlumberger divested its low-flow artificial lift business in North America during the fourth quarter of 2020. This business generated revenue of $26 million during the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of this divestiture, global third-quarter 2021 revenue increased 11% year-on-year. North America third-quarter revenue, excluding the impact of this divestiture, increased 29% year-on-year. n/m = not meaningful

Production Systems revenue of $1.67 billion was essentially flat sequentially. Revenue increases in subsea and well production systems were offset by a revenue decline in midstream production systems. International activity was driven by double-digit growth in Latin America due to subsea production systems, particularly in Brazil and Mexico. US land revenue also increased due to higher sales of well and surface production systems, which outpaced the drilling and completed well count growth. These increases were offset by revenue declines in Europe/CIS/Africa and the Middle East & Asia, despite double-digit growth in Angola, Nigeria, East Asia, Indonesia, China, and Iraq. Revenue was partially impacted by transitory global supply and logistics constraints.

Production Systems pretax operating margin of 10% was essentially flat sequentially.

Quarterly Highlights

Schlumberger continues to win a growing number of contract awards based on technology differentiation, integration, and our ability to execute globally. This is resulting in a robust pipeline of work, particularly in the Middle East, offshore, and natural gas projects as the growth cycle expands. During the quarter, the following notable projects were secured:

Schlumberger was awarded a multibillion dollar (USD) integrated stimulation technology and services contract by Saudi Aramco for its unconventional gas resources. Fit-for-basin technologies will enable operational performance and efficiency, in a work scope that includes the full suite of products and services for hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing intervention, wireline services, Cameron hydraulic fracturing trees with MonoFlex* dual-connection fracturing fluid delivery technology, and flow back. Mobilization is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Petroleum Development Oman LLC (PDO) awarded Schlumberger a major services contract for the provision of high-pressure hydraulic fracturing and stimulation services for up to 350 wells in Oman. The five-year contract has two independent two-year options and comprises 105 oil and gas exploration wells and between 171 to 245 gas development wells. The work program is scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Kuwait Oil Company awarded Schlumberger a five-year supply agreement for wellheads, production trees, and services for 230 new wells and 250 workover wells in the country’s deep Jurassic formations. The scope of the agreement includes the supply and installation services of 15,000-psi high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) wellheads, production trees, chokes, and control panels. Kuwait’s Jurassic reservoirs hold significant gas reserves and are a key element in the country’s long-term strategy.

In the offshore markets, Schlumberger continues to win significant awards as a result of its technology and integration capabilities driving performance, either by reducing time to first production, or by improving recovery from existing assets. This offshore activity growth is being driven by increased final investment decisions (FIDs) and awards of both short- and long-cycle projects. Examples from the quarter include:

Schlumberger was awarded a significant contract by Turkish Petroleum (TP) for end-to-end production solutions for the greenfield Phase 1 development of the Sakarya Field, Turkey’s largest gas reserve. The integrated project scope will cover subsurface solutions to onshore production, including well completions, subsea production systems (SPS), and an early production facility capable of handling up to 350 MMscf/d of gas. Through this integration, from subsurface to processing facility, pipeline-ready gas will be delivered on an accelerated timeline.

In the Ormen Lange Field, where A/S Norske Shell and the Ormen Lange Partnership have recently made the FID for Phase 3, OneSubsea® will deploy a subsea multiphase compression system, comprising two 16-MW subsea compression stations tied into existing manifolds and pipelines—an industry leading innovation that will unlock an additional 30 to 50 billion m3 of natural gas and increase the field recovery rate from 75% to 85%. The OneSubsea multiphase compression system will facilitate a significant reduction in energy consumption, and thus CO 2 emissions, when compared to topside compression.

In Brazil, Petrobras awarded Schlumberger a contract for integrated completions on 21 wells in presalt concessions. The intelligent completion design chosen for these wells includes a selective open hole lower completion, integrating a premium isolation valve and downhole interval flow control valves and a Metris* permanent monitoring system. Intelligent completions will enable Petrobras to enhance ultimate recovery in these higher-pressure reservoirs by more accurately monitoring and controlling production. Installation is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2022.

OneSubsea was awarded a significant contract by Aker BP for the delivery, installation, and commissioning of a subsea production system with a reduced carbon impact for the Hanz project on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The contract—which comprises three horizontal subsea trees, controls, and additional associated equipment—includes the use of refurbished subsea production equipment repurposed from previous projects. This unique approach will enable Aker BP to develop this field with reduced cost and carbon footprint as a tieback to the Ivar Aasen platform. This approach is estimated to remove more than 200 metric tons of CO 2 e emissions from the project when compared to a conventional method.

The increase in customer activity is broad based as the growth cycle widens, not only geographically, but also across operating environments including onshore and midstream. Examples include:

Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Limited has awarded Schlumberger an integrated well construction and completion contract for 27 deep gas wells in the Raageshwari Field located in Rajasthan, India. Under the contract scope, Schlumberger will create reliability and efficiency improvement opportunities using a combination of unique, fit-for-basin technologies that has proven effective in the recently concluded 42-well deep gas campaign in this field. The integrated well construction and completion approach will drive value and efficiency for Cairn, which is one of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in India, as it executes its natural gas development plan.

In India, Reliance Industries Limited has awarded Schlumberger a contract for the engineering and supply of two 25 m3/h rich monoethylene glycol (MEG) reclamation and regeneration plants, and a pretreatment unit to support increased gas production from the existing Kakinada onshore terminal. MEG is injected in production pipelines, captured, and reused to reduce hydrate formation and maximize gas system throughput. The MEG reclamation trains will use the PUREMEG* monoethylene glycol reclamation and regeneration system, which has lower operating cost compared with conventional systems.

Digital transformation is a key part of the industry’s future. Through our digital platform, which we continue to enhance, we are delivering performance impact for customers. Highlights from the quarter include:

Schlumberger made a strategic investment in DeepIQ, Inc. to accelerate self-service analytics for enterprises’ industrial data. This will help maintain Schlumberger’s leading position in transformational digital solutions for the energy industry, leveraging DeepIQ technologies in combination with Schlumberger’s artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

Schlumberger has expanded its digital drilling planning and operations portfolio by acquiring Independent Data Services (IDS), the industry’s only automated reporting software for drilling operations. Augmenting the DrillPlan* coherent well construction planning solution and DrillOps* on-target well delivery solution via the cloud or as a stand-alone solution, IDS enables automated analysis and reporting of operational activities, giving E&P operators and drilling contractors actionable insights to improve operational performance.

Offshore Canada, Schlumberger and ExxonMobil Canada are jointly working on the deployment of digital drilling solutions, which recently enabled ExxonMobil Canada to complete the first fully automated section drilled at the Hebron platform.

