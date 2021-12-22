Home Business Wire Schlumberger Announces Fourth-Quarter 2021 and Full-Year 2021 Results Conference Call
Schlumberger Announces Fourth-Quarter 2021 and Full-Year 2021 Results Conference Call

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will hold a conference call on January 21, 2022 to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2021.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am US Eastern time and a press release regarding the results will be issued at 7:00 am US Eastern time.

To access the conference call, listeners should contact the Conference Call Operator at +1 (844) 721-7241 within North America or +1 (409) 207-6955 outside of North America approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and the access code is 8858313.

A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at www.slb.com/irwebcast on a listen-only basis. Listeners should log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to test their browsers and register for the webcast. Following the end of the conference call, a replay will be available at www.slb.com/irwebcast until February 21, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing +1 (866) 207-1041 within North America or +1 (402) 970-0847 outside of North America, and giving the access code 3953842.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger (SLB: NYSE) is a technology company that partners with customers to access energy. Our people, representing over 160 nationalities, are providing leading digital solutions and deploying innovative technologies to enable performance and sustainability for the global energy industry. With expertise in more than 120 countries, we collaborate to create technology that unlocks access to energy for the benefit of all.

Find out more at www.slb.com

Contacts

Ndubuisi Maduemezia – Vice President of Investor Relations, Schlumberger Limited

Joy V. Domingo – Director of Investor Relations, Schlumberger Limited

Office +1 (713) 375-3535

investor-relations@slb.com

