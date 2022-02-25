ScanSource to Present at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

GREENVILLE, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ScanSource, Inc., (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, announced plans to present at the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Time: 11:35 a.m. Eastern Time Presenters: Steve Jones, Chief Financial Officer and John Eldh, President

The session will be available via a live webcast. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for 30 days following the live presentation. To listen to the live webcast or replay, visit www.scansource.com (Investor Relations section).

An investor presentation that will be used at the conference and investor meetings is posted in the Investor Relations section of the ScanSource, Inc. website, www.scansource.com.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for partners across hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud. ScanSource enables partners to deliver solutions for their customers to address changing end-user buying and consumption patterns. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom, and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #655 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

Contacts

Mary Gentry, ScanSource, Inc.



SVP, Treasurer and Investor Relations



864.286.4892



mary.gentry@scansource.com