ScanSource to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results May 10, 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, announced today that it plans to release third quarter fiscal year 2022 results for the period ended March 31, 2022 on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET. ScanSource management will host an earnings conference call to discuss these results later that day, May 10, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The earnings conference call may be accessed via a live Internet webcast in the Investor Relations section of ScanSource, Inc.’s web site, www.scansource.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at www.scansource.com for 60 days.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for partners across hardware, software, connectivity and cloud. ScanSource enables partners to deliver solutions for their customers to address changing end-user buying and consumption patterns. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with hardware, software, connectivity and cloud services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #655 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

Contacts

Mary Gentry, ScanSource, Inc.

SVP, Treasurer and Investor Relations

864.286.4892

mary.gentry@scansource.com

Steve Jones, ScanSource, Inc.

Chief Financial Officer

864.286.4302

steve.jones@scansource.com

