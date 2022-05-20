ScanSource Releases 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

GREENVILLE, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ScanSource, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, today announced the release of its second annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report for 2021, highlighting ScanSource’s ESG strategy and progress for the 2021 calendar year. The report includes disclosures developed in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework for Multiline and Specialty Retailers & Distributors.

Following its formation in 2020, ScanSource’s ESG Task Force – a cross-functional team with members across the business – has guided ESG strategy and driven progress for the company’s ESG initiatives, including the development of its annual ESG reports. Building on ScanSource’s commitment to further embed ESG considerations into business strategy, this report delivers ScanSource’s first materiality assessment, highlighting the importance of business ethics; diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I); data security and privacy; and employee engagement, training and development.

Highlights from the report include:

New ESG materiality matrix, which prioritizes key ESG issues based on importance to stakeholders and the business

DE&I program expansion, including new educational opportunities and employee resource groups

Community impact and support for 60+ nonprofits through financial donations, volunteering or drives

First-time estimates for Scope 1 and Scope 2 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions

Waste reduction initiatives, such as ScanSource’s recycling program

Alignment with the SASB reporting framework

Read the full ESG Report here.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for partners across hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud. ScanSource enables partners to deliver solutions for their customers to address changing end-user buying and consumption patterns. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom, and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #655 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

